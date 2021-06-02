Argentina surpasses Russian institute quality control to produce Sputnik vaccine

Argentina managed to satisfactorily overcome the quality control of the Russian institute Gamaleya in the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine produced in its territory, announced the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti.

“The Gamaleya Institute confirmed the satisfactory quality control of the three batches of each of the components, three of component one and three of component two, which were sent a few weeks ago, formulated and bottled in the Richmond (laboratory) of Argentina for its control of quality,” Vizzotti said at a news conference.

Private pharmacist Richmond produced a test batch of 21,000 doses that was shipped to Russia.

Based on this result, “we are going to make steady progress in importing antigens so that Argentina can be part of the production chain,” stated the minister.

According to the original plan, the Argentine laboratory will start this month with the production of one million doses per month for a year until the end of the construction of a new factory, where it intends to reach 5 million doses per month, which will make the country the first in Latin America to produce the Sputnik V vaccine – a drug that has already been approved in more than 60 countries and is more than 90% effective, according to studies.

On December 23, 2020, Argentina was the first country in Latin America to approve the use of Sputnik V, one day before receiving the first load of 300,000 doses that allowed, on December 29, to start the vaccination process.

The minister also stated that Argentina is close to reaching 20 million vaccines received: in the coming days 1.3 million doses of Sputnik V and 900,000 doses of AstraZeneca should arrive in the country.

Until Tuesday, Argentina had applied 12.8 million doses of vaccines against covid-19.

The country is facing the worst moment of the pandemic, with more than 3.8 million infections and 78,733 deaths in a population of 45 million inhabitants.

The average number of cases in the last week, when stricter measures for population displacement were respected, fell 8% compared to the previous week, said Vizzotti, “but remained high, with 26,200 daily cases.”

Occupancy in the ICUs peaked on Tuesday, with 7,417 patients admitted with covid-19.