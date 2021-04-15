Argentina tightens restrictions to contain covid; president is a target

The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, announced on Wednesday an extension of the ban on nighttime circulation, the reduction of business hours and the closing of schools in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires, tightening measures to contain the covid-19.

From Friday, the curfew will be from 8 pm to 6 am and business hours from 9 am to 7 pm. Students in the capital will return to remote education for a period of two weeks, Fernández said. The country reports almost five times as many daily cases as it did a month ago.

The ad was rejected with a pot in some neighborhoods in Buenos Aires, which was governed by the opposition and which was subjected last year to a rigid and prolonged quarantine. The new restrictions apply to the capital and its periphery, which concentrate the increase in contagions.

The president insisted on the need to “buy time” to advance the vaccination process and not to saturate the health system, which is on the verge of collapse. “We are making a huge effort so that the vaccination process is not interrupted, in a world that does not offer the necessary vaccines,” he said.

Argentina recorded daily contagion records this week. This Wednesday, there were 25,157 cases and 368 killed by Covid, for a cumulative 2.6 million cases and 58,542 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.