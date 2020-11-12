Home World World Argentine President isolates himself after employee contracts coronavirus


Argentine President isolates himself after employee contracts coronavirus

By kenyan
1º.mar.2020 – The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, during the opening session of the legislative year in the country Image: Ricardo Ceppi / Getty Images

Buenos Aires, 11 Nov 2020 (AFP) – Argentine President Alberto Fernández tested negative for covid-19, but began preventive isolation after an employee with whom he had contact contracted the new coronavirus, announced the government today. This is the Presidency’s Strategic Affairs Secretary, Gustavo Béliz, who tested positive.

Last Monday, Fernández embraced former Bolivian President Evo Morales, who accompanied him to the border before his return to his country after 11 months of refugee in Buenos Aires. On that day, journalists also recorded a hug between Fernández and Béliz.

In addition to Fernández, other members of the government were preventively isolated. They all participated on Sunday night, in Jujuy, at a farewell dinner for Morales without respecting the distance and wearing a mask, according to a photo published by the Bolivian on Twitter.

With 44 million inhabitants, Argentina today registered 1,273,321 cases of the new coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health.

