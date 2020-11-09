Home World World Argentine President proposes to the King of Spain to consolidate America-Europe link
World

Argentine President proposes to the King of Spain to consolidate America-Europe link

By kenyan
Alberto Fernández, during the inauguration ceremony as president of Argentina Image: AFP PHOTO / ARGENTINA’S SENATE / JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, proposed this Sunday in La Paz to King Felipe VI of Spain to consolidate relations between Latin America and Europe, in a meeting held after the inauguration of the new president of Bolivia.

“What I raised with him is the great opportunity we now have to consolidate the relationship, the connection between Latin America and Europe to the maximum,” said Fernández before leaving La Paz, quoted by the government news agency ABI.

“I believe that it has been pending for many years and that it goes beyond the Mercosur-European Union agreement, and he shares it,” he added.

The Argentine president and the Spanish monarch met during a visit to the Government House, near the Plaza de Armas de La Paz, where the new Bolivian president Luis Arce received them to meet with dignitaries who attended his inauguration.

Arce reported separately on his Twitter account the bilateral meeting with his Argentine colleague.

“We met with @alferdez, President of the Republic of Argentina and his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Felipe Solá. Coordinated work and solidarity cooperation will benefit our peoples,” he wrote.

Both King Felipe VI and President Fernández returned to their countries after formal acts in Bolivian territory.

Related news

At least 11 killed in IS attack near Baghdad

World kenyan -
10.Dec. 2019 - Protester holds Iraq flag during protest in Baghdad Image: Alaa al-Marjani / Reuters ...
Read more

Maduro says he will work for “decent” dialogues with Biden’s government

World kenyan -
17.jun.2020 - With a mask, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, records a speech to television in Caracas...
Read more

NYT: Jill Biden will become the first U.S. first lady to keep her job

World kenyan -
Joe Biden, President-elect of the USA, beside his wife, Jill Biden Image: Bastiaan Slabbers / NurPhoto via Getty Images ...
Read more
Load more

Trending

President Kenyatta sends congratulatory message to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

News Chuoyo Protus -
President Kenyatta has sent a message of congratulations to US President-Elect, Joe Biden who has won the 2020 US Presidential Elections. In his message to...
Read more

Sonko calls President Uhuru “Nairobi Super Governor”, NMS boss Badi “Saddam...

News Alfred Kiura -
Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Sunday 8 November 2020 called out President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi Metropolitan Service boss General Mohammed Badi for...
Read more

Mexico’s president will wait for ‘legal’ resolutions to rule on US...

World kenyan -
President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during a press conference in Mexico City Mexico's...
Read more

Netanyahu congratulates Biden on victory: ‘He is a great friend of...

World kenyan -
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking on coronavirus Image: Ammar Awad / File Photo / Reuters ...
Read more

Second Catholic President of the United States, Biden attends Mass after...

World kenyan -
Biden goes to mass after being elected: he will be the second Catholic president in US history Image: Joe Raedle...
Read more

Coronavirus: Portugal will have night curfew from Monday

World kenyan -
Woman wears mask to protect herself from coronavirus in Portugal Image: Horacio Villalobos # Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke