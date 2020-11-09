Argentine President proposes to the King of Spain to consolidate America-Europe link

Alberto Fernández, during the inauguration ceremony as president of Argentina Image: AFP PHOTO / ARGENTINA’S SENATE / JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, proposed this Sunday in La Paz to King Felipe VI of Spain to consolidate relations between Latin America and Europe, in a meeting held after the inauguration of the new president of Bolivia.

“What I raised with him is the great opportunity we now have to consolidate the relationship, the connection between Latin America and Europe to the maximum,” said Fernández before leaving La Paz, quoted by the government news agency ABI.

“I believe that it has been pending for many years and that it goes beyond the Mercosur-European Union agreement, and he shares it,” he added.

The Argentine president and the Spanish monarch met during a visit to the Government House, near the Plaza de Armas de La Paz, where the new Bolivian president Luis Arce received them to meet with dignitaries who attended his inauguration.

Arce reported separately on his Twitter account the bilateral meeting with his Argentine colleague.

“We met with @alferdez, President of the Republic of Argentina and his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Felipe Solá. Coordinated work and solidarity cooperation will benefit our peoples,” he wrote.

Both King Felipe VI and President Fernández returned to their countries after formal acts in Bolivian territory.