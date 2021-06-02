Arizona wants to execute sentenced to death with gas used by the Nazis

Arizona is planning to take legal action to execute death row prisoners with hydrogen cyanide, the lethal gas used by Nazi Germany in concentration camps during the Holocaust, according to the Washington Post.

A gas chamber in the Florence prison that had been idle for 20 years has recently undergone renovations at the behest of prison authorities. In the works, ingredients for the fatal gas, Zyklon B, used in Auschwitz, were acquired, according to documents obtained exclusively by The Guardian.

“You might be wondering what Arizona was thinking when it believed that in 2021 it is acceptable to execute people in a gas chamber with cyanide gas,” said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center.

In addition to being linked to the persecution and extermination of millions of Jews, the gas causes a painful death, causing severe brain damage and ultimately resulting in cardiac arrest. Deborah Denno, a professor of law at Fordham University, emphasizes that the method is one of the longest to cause death.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said in a statement that it was “prepared to fulfill its legal obligation and initiate the enforcement process as part of the legally imposed sentence, regardless of the method selected.”

Arizona is one of 27 states in the United States that still allow the death penalty as a legal method of punishing criminals. Currently, there are 115 people sentenced awaiting execution on death row.