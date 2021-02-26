Armed men break into school and kidnap young people in Nigeria

Nigeria flag; armed men broke into the dormitories of a school in the northwest of the country and kidnapped many young women Image: Sergei Karpukhin TASS via Getty Images

Dozens of armed men broke into the dormitories of a school in northwest Nigeria and kidnapped many young women in the early hours of today, reports the local press.

“More than 300 young people are missing,” said a teacher (who asked to remain anonymous) at the Jangebe school in Zamfara state.

“I’m on my way to Jangebe,” said Sadi Kawaye, the father who had both daughters kidnapped. “I got a call to inform you that bandits have kidnapped students.”

This is the latest case of mass kidnapping for ransom in the region, where criminal groups terrorize the population, steal livestock and plunder villages.

Last week, 40 people (including 27 students) were kidnapped in the state of central Nigeria’s Niger region, and more than 300 teenagers suffered the same crime in December in Kankara, Katsina state.

Kankara’s teenagers were released after a week in captivity and after negotiations between criminal groups and local governments.

The situation caused a worldwide commotion and recalled the kidnapping of more than 200 teenagers by the Boko Haram group in Chibok (northeast), in 2014.

Criminals are spurred on by ransom demands, but some have ties to jihadist groups present in northeastern Nigeria.