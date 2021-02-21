As millions of people went without electricity in Texas, the state that produces the most energy in the USA

Many people had to leave their homes and seek shelter from the cold after power outages. Image: REUTERS

The state of Texas, in the United States, claims to be the largest energy producer in the country and one of the largest in the world, but this week millions of its inhabitants were left in the dark.

The cold wave that hit Texas left many of its residents without water and electricity, who had to survive low temperatures without the usual comforts.

On Friday (19), the President of the United States, Joe Biden, approved a declaration of a state of emergency in Texas, paving the way for investment of federal funds to combat the climate emergency that the state is going through.

In a statement released by the White House, Biden said he “ordered federal assistance to complement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected” by the cold snap.

Electricity has been gradually restored, but conditions remain critical in a state not used to these cold waves.

According to a specialist, the rarity of cold in the state should not translate into a lack of preparation, especially in a state with so many sources of energy. How did Texas get to that point?

Texas suffers a strong cold wave Image: GETTY IMAGES

National energy capital

Texas is the number one state for both crude oil and natural gas production, according to the US Energy Information Agency (EIA). The state produced 41% of the United States’ oil production in 2019 and a quarter of its natural gas production.

Wind power is also on the rise in Texas, which produced about 28% of all electricity generated by it in 2019, according to the EIA.

After the crisis, groups opposed to the use of renewable energy tried to spread false news that the blame for the lack of energy was the production of wind energy, but in fact, what happened was the opposite: one of the reasons for the lack of energy was the high dependence of the State on the use of natural gas for the production of electricity, in addition to the lack of adequate infrastructure for the cold.

Natural gas and coal plants need water to remain operational, but the water facilities froze.

“Many power generation companies froze overnight and lost the ability to generate power,” wrote Texas Governor, Republican Greg Abbott, on Twitter.

Combined, natural gas and coal account for more than half the energy consumed by the state in 2020.

“We had problems with the distribution of gas and electricity for several reasons,” Michael Webber, a professor of energy resources at the University of Texas at Austin, told BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish news service.

“The energy demand was very high because of the cold and that same cold caused some plants to break: they closed and stopped working. It also made it difficult to supply natural gas,” he explains. “The combination of scarcity of natural gas and electricity creates a crisis with intermittent blackouts like the one we saw.”

Some people lit a fire in the backyard to keep warm. Image: REUTERS

Peculiarities of the system

Texas’ energy system has some particular characteristics that may have influenced the crisis this week. Unlike other states, Texas made the decision to isolate its power grid from the rest of the country.

This means that, under normal circumstances, Texas will not be able to export excess energy to neighboring states. But in situations of need, as in the current case, in which the state system has failed, it is also impossible for energy to be redirected there from other locations.

For Webber, the state adopted this system to avoid Washington’s federal oversight and regulatory attention.

“An independent network has several benefits, as it facilitates the way of capturing renewable energy and improves the functioning of the transmission lines”, he says. he. “But without a doubt it has its drawbacks, and the main one is to prevent support from other states or countries when difficulties arise,” he adds.

In addition, since 2002, the energy market in Texas has been partially deregulated, which also occurs in other states, but not as intensely.

Texas did not, for example, give energy companies incentives to install backup systems to deal with eventual emergencies, as economist Paul Krugman pointed out in the newspaper The New York Times. This made electricity cheaper under normal circumstances, but left the system vulnerable when problems arose.

According to a 2014 report by TCAP (Texas Coalition for Affordable Electricity, coalition for affordable electricity, in Portuguese), “deregulation cost Texans about $ 22 billion (lost in revenue) between 2002 and 2012. And residents of the deregulated market pay considerably higher prices than those who live in parts of the state still under regulation. “

TCAP found that an average consumer in one of the regulated areas, such as Austin or San Antonio, paid $ 228 less in 2012 than consumers in unregulated areas.

However, the report concluded that new deregulated market regulation would not solve the problem and suggested a series of reforms aimed at increasing market efficiency.

Many people ran out of water with the pipes freezing, which forced them to fetch water from shelters Image: REUTERS

Lessons from the past

Although the snow and ice scenes that we currently see in Texas are unusual, they are not new.

In 2011, a decade ago, another strong cold wave left millions of Texans without power, leading the state to consider possible solutions to prevent a similar situation from recurring. In a 357-page report, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission encouraged the state to acclimate its plants for the winter, with thermal insulation, heat pipes and other measures.

However, the report seems to have been ignored, because many of the main generators were not acclimated to the cold this year, especially in the natural gas system.

“Apparently, we haven’t learned the right lessons or haven’t implemented solutions based on those lessons, so now we have a repeat of the same situation,” laments Webber.

In this context, there was no shortage of people trying to blame renewable energies, and even the Green New Deal, a proposal by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other left-wing federal legislators to make energy more renewable and fight climate change.

“It is ridiculous to hold the Green New Deal accountable, first because it does not yet exist. But also because Texas has an independent power system, so legislators in other states or Washington do not make decisions for Texas when it comes to electricity,” says Michael Webber.

“It is also ridiculous to hold renewable energies responsible, because in Texas we have a network dominated by natural gas and coal, which account for 70% of electricity. Nuclear energy is 10% and wind and solar energy 20%. Four fifths come from conventional ones sources, so it’s ridiculous to blame these other options, “he says.

Texas cities had to deal with unusual cold Image: EPA

How to avoid another crisis?

Experts agree that the state needs to acclimatize all of its energy facilities. And for Michael Webber, there are many other things that can be done to avoid scenes like the current ones.

“We can acclimatize the power plants and the gas system to work in the cold, but we can also invest in more efficient heating systems in our homes so they don’t need as much energy. We can consider other technologies, like energy storage or micro-networks, to make the overall network more resilient, “he says.

“We can interconnect with other networks. We can diversify our system so that it is not so dominated by gas,” he concludes.