AstraZeneca will produce part of the covid-19 vaccines for the EU outside the bloc

Supply of the vaccine to the EU in the first quarter of 2021 generated controversy, with tensions between the EU and the pharmaceutical group Image: Disclosure

The pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced yesterday that it will only be able to manufacture in the European Union half of the doses that it has committed to supply to the bloc in the second half of the year and that the rest will be produced elsewhere.

AstraZeneca “is working to increase productivity in its supply chain in the EU” and will use “its global capacity to ensure the delivery of 180 million doses to the EU in the second half,” a spokesman for the British group told AFP.

“About half of the expected volume will come from the logistics chain in the EU” and the rest of the company’s international network, he continued.

The supply of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to the European Union in the first quarter of 2021 was controversial, with tensions between the EU and the pharmaceutical group.

Before the EU approved the vaccine in late January, the company angered European leaders by announcing that it could not meet its goal of delivering 400 million doses to the bloc due to insufficient means of production in the European bloc.

The issue also created diplomatic tensions with the United Kingdom, which left the European bloc.

Brussels implicitly accused AstraZeneca of giving London preferential treatment over the EU. The British government has immunized millions of people with the AstraZeneca vaccine since the end of 2020.

The first supplies to the EU arrived in early February 2021 because the European drug regulator was slow to approve its use.