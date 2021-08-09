At least 27 children died in fighting with Taliban

At least 27 children have died and 136 have been injured in the last 72 hours in several provinces in Afghanistan, due to increased fighting caused by the advance of the Taliban, reported today the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

“In the last 72 hours, 20 children died and 130 were injured in Kandahar Province (South); two children died and three were injured in Khost (east) province; and in the province of Paktia (southeast), five children died and three were injured”, indicated the specialized UN agency in a statement.

Such “atrocities are the proof of brutal nature and the escalation of violence in Afghanistan, which feeds on children who are already vulnerable” in a country destroyed by decades of conflict, the text adds.

“Each of these deaths and each case of physical suffering is a personal tragedy. These children are daughters and sons, brothers and sisters, cousins ​​and very dear and desired friends”, laments UNICEF, warning that the right to protection of Afghan children “has been ignored by the conflicting parties”.

The organization also warned of an increase in the number of children recruited by armed groups.

“Many boys and girls are deeply traumatized by witnessing the atrocities committed against their families and others in their communities,” adds UNICEF.

“Children should not pay for the worsening of the conflict with their childhood”, defended the UN agency, calling for “a complete cessation of hostilities” to protect the boys and girls of Afghanistan.

As long as the armed conflict between Afghan and Taliban forces lasts, “the right of children to prosper will be compromised; their future is in jeopardy and their contributions to the prospects of their nation are diminishing”, the organization maintained.

For this reason, UNICEF makes an appeal to all parties participating in the mediation process to achieve peace in the country “so that they respect their international obligations to children”.

Afghanistan lives its darkest days, after the beginning, in May, of the final phase of the withdrawal of US troops and NATO, having provoked an unprecedented increase in violence in the country by the Taliban.

Since then, they have taken control of vast swathes of rural territory, more than 125 district centers and six provincial capitals – the latter in less than a week – the biggest feat in two decades of war.