At the UN, Itamaraty says that the pandemic slows down and does not mention deaths

UN logo Image: Lucas Jackson

The Brazilian government used the UN stage on Monday to list the financial measures adopted in the country, highlighted the drop in the number of cases of covid-19 and omitted the fact that Brazil is one of the world leaders in terms of deaths and deaths. confirmed cases of the disease.

The Brazilian delegation’s speech took place during the first day of the UN Human Rights Council, which reserved a portion of its agenda this Monday to deal with the impact of the pandemic.

The Itamaraty representative indicated that the government has guaranteed access to health for 211 million people and that emergency packages reach US $ 106 billion. According to the government, measures have been taken to “protect lives and income” and 67 million people have benefited from concrete actions.

8.4% of GDP was destined to protect the most vulnerable and concrete actions were taken to protect indigenous people and guarantee food.

The government’s speech ended with a positive tone, implying that the worst would have been overcome. “With the pandemic happily slowing down especially in large cities, Brazil reiterates its commitment to protect lives, health and the human rights of all,” he declared.

No reference was made to the victims or to the behavior of government officials to minimize the disease. Foreign delegations interpreted the speech as a signal of the tone that President Jair Bolsonaro should use to speak of the pandemic at the opening of the UN General Assembly next week.

The Itamaraty’s speech is in contrast to a report that will be debated on Friday, at the UN, in which a rapporteur of the entity hints at the fact that the government has violated its legal obligations in the face of the pandemic by adopting a position of denial.

The absence of any reference to the dimension of the crisis in Brazil has been a strategy used by the government in different international forums. In the WHO, for example, the Ministry of Health has already stated that Brazil was one of the world leaders in patient recovery.

In her speech, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, did not name country names. But he criticized governments that failed to deal with the crisis.

“So far, some states have shown deep distrust of their people – cracking down on criticism, limiting freedom of information and splitting civic space,” he said. “These and other human rights violations have damaged public health, as well as human rights and the prospect of a strong and sustainable recovery,” he said.”But leaders with a long-term vision and communities have sought to preserve the rights and the future of their people. They have informed and empowered people and helped them to resist this crisis,” said Bachelet.

She also said she was concerned about ending workers’ support programs. “While COVID-19 continues to spread, temporary license agreements and other income support measures are coming to an end in several states as they struggle to reopen schools, training programs and the entire economy,” he said.

“But while some countries appear to be emerging from at least the first stage of the pandemic, ready to begin reconstruction, others have been hit much harder – and their prospects for recovery are not the same,” he warned.”To learn from what went right, we must look at what went wrong. Today’s multifaceted crisis has unmasked the strong link between race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status and health outcomes,” he insisted. “Pre-existing inequalities must be contextualized within historical, political, social and economic spaces, and must be effectively addressed to better reconstruct with equality and quality,” said the former president of Chile.

For her, investing in the social sector brings results. “In 2017, the ILO showed that a universal social protection scheme that includes subsidies for all children, maternity benefits for all women with newborns, benefits for all people with severe disabilities and universal old-age pensions will cost on average 1.6 percent of a developing country’s GDP, “he said.

She also highlighted the need to expand the fiscal space of the states, expanding the stimulus packages to save lives and livelihoods. “This is building capacity at the national level to allow countries to rebuild, financing their health and social protection systems with public funds,” he said. “The fiscal space can be further expanded through the search for progressive taxation and the exclusion of austerity and privatization policies from public services”, he added.

Mike Ryan, WHO director of operations, also attended the meeting and stressed that states have a legal responsibility to ensure access to health and that access to responses to the pandemic “has not been fair”.