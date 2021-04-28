Australia announced it will modernize 4 military bases amid tensions with China

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison REUTERS / Loren Elliott / File Photo

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday that he will allocate some 579 million dollars for the modernization of four military bases in the north of the country and guarantee military exercises with the United States and other allies in the Indo-Pacific. The announcement comes amid growing tensions with China, both from the oceanic country and from other global allies.

“It is an investment that will not only keep Australians safe but will protect our national interests in what is an uncertain world and in a very uncertain region where there is a lot of pressure,” Morrison told reporters in Darwin in the Northern Territory. .

This investment, which includes the development of space battle simulations and the use of new technologies, is part of the plan to improve the military infrastructures of the Northern Territory, a strategic area close to Southeast Asia.

Morrison remarked that the expansion of the objectives of the Defense forces “is designed in the pursuit of peace.” The actions seem to have as main catalyst the growing tensions with China, its main commercial partner, with which it had friction on issues such as free navigation, Hong Kong, human rights issues or interference in domestic affairs.

The president also commented that his government will consider canceling a long-term bidding agreement for the Port of Darwin to a Chinese company, granted by the Northern Territory in 2015, if the competent authorities consider that it affects national interests.

In recent days, Defense Minister Peter Dutton warned that “China was militarizing ports throughout our region,” while Interior Secretary Mike Pezzullo commented that liberal democracies should prepare for war, without giving details.

Last week, the Australian Government exercised for the first time the powers to veto agreements between its jurisdictions and foreign nations by revoking two agreements between China and the Victoria region by alleging the defense of the national interest. The revocation affected memoranda of understanding signed in 2018 and 2019 on projects linked to the New Silk Road, a strategic plan of Beijing.

China, for its part, has imposed tariffs on several Australian exports to the Asian nation.

Deputy Chief of the Chinese Mission in Australia, Wang Xining, specifically referred to the deterioration in relations last week, saying that The relationship began to deteriorate in 2018, when Australia decided to exclude telecommunications company Huawei from its 5G network.

The oceanic nation approved in recent years a series of laws to block alleged foreign interference in the country’s politics and economy, without directly citing China, who are suspected of possible computer attacks against universities and government entities.

He also took actions internationally, including his participation in the Quad, a group that integrates together with Japan, India and the United States and whose main objective is to effectively counteract the influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

The countries held their first meeting in mid-March and, in a subsequent press conference, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the four states “have no illusions” about the Asian giant.

And in an evening reference to Beijing, he said: “They talked about the competition between autocracy and democracy and agreed that democracy is the best system to fulfill the people.”

