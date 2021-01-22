Australia clears covid-19 cases after adopting strict measures

Real three-dimensional image of the coronavirus Nanographics GmbH Image: Nanographics GmbH

Australia this week managed to eliminate covid-19 infections throughout its territory, opening up the possibility of starting a travel bubble with the Pacific islands, according to information from official sources on Thursday.

“Today we have six days out of seven, with no case [de covid-19] in Australia, “Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt told the press in Melbourne.

These results come after the state of New South Wales, Australia’s most populous and infection-free state for four days, overcame a further increase detected in mid-December on the beaches of northern Sydney, forcing the confinement of about 250 thousand residents for at least two weeks.

In turn, the state of Victoria, the epicenter of the second wave of Covid-19 that broke out at the end of June last year and forced about 5 million Melbourne residents to go through confinement for the second time between July and November, accumulates 15 days without infections after contagion from Sydney.

Similarly, the state of Queensland has been infection-free for ten days after the three-day confinement of the 2.8 million inhabitants of Brisbane, the country’s third most populous city, as a result of a quarantine center worker having been infected with a new highly contagious strain.

Australia has accumulated about 28,750 cases and 909 deaths from covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.