Australia extends border closure until June Image: Getty Images

Australia will extend the closure of its borders for three months, until June 17, to prevent the entry of the new coronavirus, after a year of isolation. According to Health Minister Greg Hunt, authorities in the area have told the government that “the situation of Covid-19 abroad continues to generate an unacceptable public health risk in the country, due to the emergence of the most contagious variants.

Australia closed the borders to foreigners at the beginning of the pandemic, except in special cases, and imposed a weekly limit on the number of citizens in the country who wanted to return home, which left tens of thousands of people blocked abroad. Travelers entering Australia have to spend thousands of dollars to complete 14 days of quarantine in hotels.

The country has been successful in controlling the spread of Covid-19, with less than 29,000 cases recorded in a population of 25 million people, who currently live with few restrictions.

hr / dm / hg / af / yo / lb