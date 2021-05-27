Australia orders confinement in the country’s second largest city

Australia imposed an emergency blockade on Thursday for more than five million people in Melbourne, its second most populous city, and in the rest of the state of Victoria, to contain an outbreak of covid-19.

The order to stay at home will remain in effect for at least seven days, acting acting Prime Minister James Merlino said, after the local outbreak of infections doubled to 26 cases overnight, an insignificant number compared to that of other countries.

“On the last day we saw more evidence that we are facing a highly infectious variant of the virus, a worrying variant that is advancing faster than we detected,” explained Merlino of the Indian variant of the coronavirus.

The confinement seeks to trace the origin of the new cases, and the measure only allows residents to leave their homes for essential reasons, including to receive the vaccine.

This is the fourth time Melbourne has been in confinement since the start of the pandemic, spending four months under severe restrictions last year.

In recent months, Australia has had few containment measures in managing to stem the spread of the coronavirus, but critics point out that the slow application of vaccines has left the population exposed to new outbreaks.

Australia, with 25 million inhabitants, recorded about 30,000 cases of Covid-19 and less than 1,000 deaths, mainly in the state of Victoria.