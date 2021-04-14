Australian boy finds baby snake inside packet of lettuce

An Australian boy went through a big scare on Sunday (11) when he opened a packet of lettuce, bought in a Sydney supermarket, and came across a live snake inside him. The young man then alerted his mother and resolved the situation by contacting wildlife experts, who removed the animal without anyone being hurt.

After the incident, Lesley Kuhn posted photos of the snake found by her son on Facebook, saying she was a cub and calling on people to check the vegetable’s packaging before taking it home.

In the publication’s comments, Lesley explained that her unrecognized son was not injured. She also said that it was the young man who took the initiative to contact wildlife experts to release the animal.

Aldi, the supermarket chain that sold the lettuce, expressed concern about what happened. “We work with the customer and the Wires team to identify the snake’s natural habitat, which is certainly not an Aldi store!” Said a company spokesman for The Sun.

“We are now working closely with our supplier of agricultural products to investigate how this incident may have occurred,” he added.