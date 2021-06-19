Australian city is covered in cobwebs

An Australian region is being flooded by spider webs, after encountering severe flooding that forced inhabitants – and arachnids – to look for drier lands to settle.

The Gippsland region of Victoria has been the target of very strong winds and torrential rain since last week. The phenomenon has caused a lot of damage, has already caused two deaths and forced several inhabitants to leave their homes.

However, the problems do not stop there. The city may be facing a “plague” of spiders after the floods.

Dieter Hochuli, an ecologist at the University of Sydney, explained to the 7 News that ground-dwelling spiders are doing exactly what people do in situations where their houses are no longer habitable: they move to higher ground.

Arachnids eventually moved into the population at a time when their natural habitat is too wet for your survival.

O The Washington Post says these spiders are harmless to humans and are known to build horizontal webs under rocks.

For Hochuli, this phenomenon has the ability to show what happens in nature that is not always in front of our eyes. “We don’t understand what’s happening in the ground layer until these things come into view,” he says.

The situation ended up surprising the region’s inhabitants, who have shown themselves captivated by the phenomenon on social networks, however, there are those who do not feel so comfortable seeing thousands of spiders scattered throughout the city – it can even be a real hell for an arachnophobe.

Andrew Crisp, responsible for emergency management, told the Yahoo News Australia that around 98 houses were uninhabitable and that 84 suffered significant damage from the floods.

This is a problem that is worrying the authorities, as it can last much longer than the presence of spiders in the city.