Australia’s attorney general denies rape accusation

March 3.2021 – Australian Attorney General Christian Porter at a press conference on rape charges

Australia’s Attorney General, Christian Porter, revealed today that he is the member of the government who was accused of rape 33 years ago in a letter sent last week to Prime Minister Scott Morrison and some deputies. A week ago, the Australian media was debating who the politician accused by the crime would have been, in case that it took the newspapers of the country. Because of heavy defamation punishment laws, no name had been conveyed until then. “The facts that accuse me never happened,” Porter told reporters on Wednesday, acknowledging that he knew the young woman named and that they both competed in the same disputes. at the time of the University of Sydney in 1988. However, the main legal advisor to the government stated that he was never “alone” with the victim. Regarding a possible dismissal, Porter was emphatic and said that he does not think about it because “if I resign for because of a claim that never happened, so anyone in Australia can lose his career, his job, his professional life based on nothing but an accusation. “However, according to Australian reporters, he asked for a temporary leave of absence Morrison to take care of his “mental health” because he “is not feeling well” with the accusations. The complaint – Last week, a letter sent by a woman’s friends to the Australian government accused a high-ranking member of committing a rape in 1988. The alleged victim was 16 and Porter was 17 at the time. Last year, the woman committed suicide at age 49 and friends claim that sexual abuse has always troubled her. So they decided to send the letter to political leaders. The New South Wales police then opened a formal investigation into the case, but this Tuesday (2) said it closed the case “because there was insufficient evidence to continue. “However, lawmakers are calling for Porter’s temporary removal so that the investigation is reopened and, if he is innocent, he returns to his post. Morrison said he does not accept the resignation because he wants to leave the matter to the police and then make a decision if necessary. The scandal erupts following another episode involving ministers. Earlier last month, Brittany Higgins, a former aide to Defense Minister Linda Reynolds, accused a co-worker of being raped inside the Cabinet they worked in 2019.