Austria. Avalanche causes three deaths

One of the fatal victims was Rene Hofer, 19-year-old European and world motocross champion.

Three skiers were killed and two were injured during an avalanche in the Salzburg region of Austria. The information was released today by the Austrian Red Cross (CV), which also said that the incident occurred at an altitude of approximately 2,400 meters in the district of Lungau, after 13:45 local time (14:45 GMT), according to the spokesman for the Austrian CV , Anton Schilcher, speaking to the APA news agency.