Austrian Chancellor denounces “secret contracts” of some EU countries for vaccines

Vienna, 12 Mar 2021 (AFP) – The Austrian chancellor on Friday accused some member states of the European Union (EU), without naming names, of having closed “contracts” with pharmaceutical laboratories and criticized an uneven distribution of anti-viral vaccines between countries .

“There are indications that point to a market, where additional agreements between member states and pharmaceutical companies have been closed,” said Sebastian Kurz, who said he had shared information with the governors of Belgium, Greece, Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic.

“Many did not believe it because it clearly contradicts the EU’s political objective of equitable distribution,” said the chancellor.

“We have to find out who signed the contracts,” added Kurz, noting that they were “secret” and that he was unable to consult them.

Kurz said that Malta would receive “up to three times more doses per inhabitant than Bulgaria” until the summer. The Netherlands will also benefit, with “twice as many doses as Croatia until the end of June”. Austria is within the European average, according to the chancellor.