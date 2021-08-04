Bangladesh. Clothing reopens despite record covid-19 deaths

Hundreds of thousands of workers have returned to factories in Bangladesh after the government allowed them to reopen, despite the high number of deaths from covid-19.

Authorities ordered the closure of factories, offices, transport and stores between 23 July and 5 August and forced the confinement, while infections and deaths from covid-19 reached record levels in the country. Factories that supply the main brands in Europe and North America were excluded from this measure.

On Sunday, the government authorized the reopening of 4,500 garment factories, which employ more than four million people, reported the Guardian. The owners of factories that produce for influential brands warned of the “catastrophic” consequences if orders were not completed on time.

Hundreds of thousands of people who traveled to their villages to celebrate the Eid al-Adha festival returned to Dhaka by train, bus or ferry. Others traveled on foot. At Shimulia ferry station, 72 kilometers south of Dhaka, tens of thousands of workers waited hours for boats to take them to the capital.

Bangladesh is one of the largest garment exporters in the world and the industry has become the base of economy for the country, which has 166 million inhabitants.

Mohammad Hatem, vice president of the Bangladesh Knit Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said up to $3 billion (about 2.5 billion euros) in export orders were at risk if factories remained closed. “Brands would have transferred their orders to other countries”, he stressed.