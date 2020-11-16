Barack Obama: only one election is not able to interrupt ‘decay of the truth’ in the USA

Barack Obama says it will take more than one election to repair divisions in the country Image: AFP

The United States faces an enormous task of reversing a culture of “crazy conspiracy theories” that have exacerbated polarization in the country, said Barack Obama.

In an interview with the BBC, the former US president said the country is more divided than it was four years ago, when Donald Trump won the Presidency. And Obama indicates that Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US elections is just the beginning of repairing those divisions.

“It will take more than an election to reverse these trends,” he says.

Dealing with a polarized nation, he argues, can not be based only on the decisions of politicians, but also requires structural changes and people listening to each other? agreeing on a “common set of facts” before discussing what to do about it.

However, the former president says he sees “great hope” in the “sophisticated” attitudes of the next generation, encouraging young people to “cultivate that cautious optimism that the world can change” and “be part of that change”.

How was the division fed in America?

Anger and resentment between the rural and urban US, immigration, injustices like inequality and “the kinds of crazy conspiracy theories – what some call the decay of the truth” have been amplified by some US media and “fueled by the social network” , Obama told historian David Olusoga, in an interview with BBC Arts to promote his new memoir.

“We are very divided now, certainly more than when I first applied in 2007, and won the presidency in 2008,” said the former president.

He indicates that this is partly attributable to the desire to Trump by the division “because it was good for his policy”.

Another thing that has contributed enormously to the issue, says Obama, is the spread of disinformation online, where “the facts don’t matter”.

“There are millions of people who agree with the idea that Joe Biden is a socialist, who agree with the idea that Hillary Clinton was part of an evil conspiracy that was involved in pedophile networks,” he says.

The example that Obama uses here with Clinton is related to a false theory that alleges that Democratic politicians were running a pedophilia chain in a pizzeria in Washington.

“I think that at some point it will take a combination of regulation and standards within industries to get us back to the point where we at least recognize a common set of facts before we start discussing what we should do about those facts.”

Obama says that while many mainstream media have adopted fact-checking in recent years in an effort to combat the spread of misinformation online, it is often not enough because “false information had already circulated the world when the truth came out of the gates “.

He says the split is also the result of socioeconomic factors, such as increasing inequality and disparities between the rural and urban US.

These issues, he adds, have “parallels in the UK and around the world” with “people feeling as if they are losing control of the ladder of economic advancement”. So, he says, they “react and can be persuaded that this or that group is to blame.”

The problem with misinformation is that it is popular

By Marianna Spring, reporter specializing in disinformation

Are viral conspiracy theories a basic feature of this year’s US election? and a more conventional school of thought during the government Trump.

That’s because online misinformation with conspiratorial connotations is no longer limited to the dark corners of the Internet. It is promoted by prominent figures, with many followers – as leaders – around the world, including the White House.

The polarized world of the internet – where everything is a matter of opinion and not fact, and where we choose our tribe – has created fertile ground for conspiracies and misinformation. An increasing number of people using social networks to do his own research he comes to misleading conclusions – which can be exacerbated by the unilateral coverage of stories by the party media.

As Barack Obama points out, this false information or misleading claims – especially when expanded by the media or public figures – prove to be far more popular than any unmasking. The solution may not lie only in presenting the facts – important as that may be. It is also about how to understand why people turn to online conspiracies and how they have been exposed to them repeatedly.

I often talk to victims of online conspiracy theories about the damage they do and the divisions they cause. This reveals how difficult and complex this damage is to undo.

Black Lives Matter and Race

Obama, who made history as the first black president of the United States, says the racial issue has been “one of the main flaws in American history – our original sin”.

The events that unfolded this year, including the death of George Floyd – a black man who died in police custody – and the response to his death from communities not only in the United States, but around the world, created moments of despair and optimism , he says.

“Despair because the persistent and chronic role of race and prejudice in our criminal justice system continues in a very blatant way … enormous optimism because you saw a wave of protest and interest activism that far exceeded everything we had seen before – and it was peaceful. “

It was important that the protests were multiracial, he says, adding that the response was different from that of the 2012 murder of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed teenager who was shot dead by surveillance volunteer George Zimmerman.

Zimmerman was later cleared of the 17-year-old’s murder.

Obama also mentions the fatal shooting in 2014 of unarmed black man Michael Brown, 18, who was shot six times by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.

He says that although these incidents ignited passions across America, sparking the debate about race and justice, there still seemed to be “resistance among large portions of the white community to resist the notion that this was more than just an incident or a case of rotten apples “.

“What you saw this summer were some communities that had a very small black population, people going there and saying that black life is important and embracing the notion that real change is coming.”

Obama gave the interview on the eve of the launch of his new memoir, A promised land, which maps his rise to the United States Senate and his first term as president. It is the first of two books about his visit to the White House. The launch is scheduled for November 17.