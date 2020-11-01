Home World World Belarusian police fire into the air and arrest opposition protesters
World

Belarusian police fire into the air and arrest opposition protesters

By kenyan

1st.nov.2020: Demonstration in Minsk was against President Alexander Lukashenko Image: STRINGER / REUTERS

Minsk, Belarus, 1 Nov 2020 (AFP) – Belarusian police fired warning shots and arrested several people during a demonstration in Minsk against President Alexander Lukashenko, a journalist noted at the scene.

Protesters were walking towards the Kourapaty forest on the outskirts of the capital, where thousands of people were executed during the Stalinist repression.

Arrests have taken place, an Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told AFP without specifying how many. The NGO Viasna, in turn, reported that in the middle of the afternoon it had already registered about forty arrests.

“You and your riot police, get out,” the protesters shouted, addressing President Lukashenko.

Since his re-election on August 9, President Lukashenko, 66, 26 of whom are in power, has faced a historic popular mobilization that brings together thousands of people week after week in protests, despite police repression and thousands of arrests.

After four months of demonstrations, the situation seems hopeless and Lukashenko persists in remaining in power.

The main opponent, Svetlana Tijanóvskaya, launched this week a call for a national strike to pressure Lkuashenko, but the movement did not lead to the paralysis of the economy.

tk-vk-rco / mr / zm / eg / ic

Related news

World

France strengthens security in churches fearing new attacks during Catholic holiday

kenyan -
29.out.2020 - French soldiers protect the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice, France, after a knife attack that left...
Read more
World

Trump travels to 5 crucial states and Biden visits Pennsylvania 2 days before the elections

kenyan -
Election will take place next Tuesday (3), but early voting is underway in the USA Image: Getty Images...
Read more
World

Hong Kong arrests 4 deputies and 3 other opponents for protests in May

kenyan -
Protesters detained in Hong Kong on September 6; number of detainees exceeds 10,000 since June 2019 Image:...
Read more
Load more

Trending

MP bashes Ruto after residents refused to be addressed by him...

News Alfred Kiura -
Nyeri Township Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto after his Constituents on Friday 31 October 20202 refused...
Read more

Woman takes off clothes to pressure prosecutor to clarify son’s death

World kenyan -
Mother took off her clothes to pressure authorities in relation to her son's murder Image: Reproduction / El Universal ...
Read more

After the United Kingdom, Portugal imposes lockdown in most of the...

World kenyan -
The Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa Image: Valter Campanato / Agência Brasil The...
Read more

FC Nantes – PSG: the official lineup

football kenyan -
Tonight, Paris Saint-Germain will travel to the Beaujoire stadium to challenge Nantes, before moving on with a crucial trip to Leipzig in the...
Read more

Most of them are from Mt. Kenya region – Why Kakamega...

News Alfred Kiura -
Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has expressed his views on the list of 64 constituencies drafted in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to fill...
Read more

Police end Halloween party for 400 people in New York

World kenyan -
Police ended Halloween costume party held in New York Image: Reproduction / FOX News / New York City Sheriff's Department...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke