Belarusian police fire into the air and arrest opposition protesters

1st.nov.2020: Demonstration in Minsk was against President Alexander Lukashenko Image: STRINGER / REUTERS

Minsk, Belarus, 1 Nov 2020 (AFP) – Belarusian police fired warning shots and arrested several people during a demonstration in Minsk against President Alexander Lukashenko, a journalist noted at the scene.

Protesters were walking towards the Kourapaty forest on the outskirts of the capital, where thousands of people were executed during the Stalinist repression.

Arrests have taken place, an Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told AFP without specifying how many. The NGO Viasna, in turn, reported that in the middle of the afternoon it had already registered about forty arrests.

“You and your riot police, get out,” the protesters shouted, addressing President Lukashenko.

Since his re-election on August 9, President Lukashenko, 66, 26 of whom are in power, has faced a historic popular mobilization that brings together thousands of people week after week in protests, despite police repression and thousands of arrests.

After four months of demonstrations, the situation seems hopeless and Lukashenko persists in remaining in power.

The main opponent, Svetlana Tijanóvskaya, launched this week a call for a national strike to pressure Lkuashenko, but the movement did not lead to the paralysis of the economy.

