Belarusian police threaten to use lethal ammunition to contain protests

Demonstrations took over the country after the election of Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus Image: Tut.by/AFP

The Belarusian police on Monday threatened to use lethal ammunition weapons to contain the protest movement in the country, while the European Union is preparing to impose sanctions on President Alexander Lukashenko for repressing the opposition movement.

Estimating that after Sunday’s last weekly demonstration against Lukashenko, the protests became “organized and extremely radical”, the Belarusian Ministry of the Interior announced on Monday that security forces “will use, if necessary, special equipment and weapons. combat”.

The Belarusian government is facing major weekly demonstrations, denouncing the results of the August 9 presidential elections. Victory at the polls is claimed by Lukashenko, who has ruled this former Soviet republic for 26 years.

On Sunday, the police violently repressed a major opposition demonstration in Minsk, using water cannons and bombs of moral effect against the crowd. This intervention was the most brutal in weeks. About 600 protesters were arrested, according to the human rights group Viasna.

In a video posted on YouTube, Deputy Interior Minister Gennadi Kazakevich denounced “throwing stones, bottles and knives” at riot troops, as well as “barricades and fires” on the streets of Minsk.

“We are not only facing aggression, but groups of radical fighters, anarchists and organized supporters,” he said, considering that the protest movement “is gradually disappearing.”

Belarusian police had already fired lethal bullets in early August, during the first forcibly suppressed protests in Brest, in the south of the country.

At the time, a protester died. Authorities said the police were defending themselves against an “aggressive” group armed with metal bars. This version was questioned by the local independent media.

This Monday, a demonstration brought together hundreds of retirees in Minsk and other cities, where the red and white colors of the opposition stood out. According to local media, several journalists were arrested.

– European sanctions – In this context, the European Union today announced that it is ready to adopt sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko, 66, and “senior officials and officials” of his regime, as well as members of his family and judges.

These sanctions would consist of “banning travel and freezing the assets of those responsible for fraud in the presidential election and the violent repression of peaceful demonstrations”, according to the EU Council.

“Nothing has improved in Belarus. The violence of the Lukashenko regime and the detention of peaceful demonstrators continues,” said German diplomacy chief Heiko Maas.

The EU has already imposed sanctions on 40 Belarusian officials, including the interior minister and his deputy, and also rejected the results of the August 9 elections.

Since the protests began, hundreds of protesters, leaders of political movements, union organizations and journalists have been arrested. Almost all opposition figures are detained, or exiled. Last week, the authorities revoked foreign media accreditation.

In addition, two businessmen with ties to the opposition were released and placed under house arrest after a surprise visit by President Lukashenko to a prison on Saturday.

According to the latter, he discussed with some of his critics a reform of the Constitution, which should provide a solution to the crisis in the country.

At the same time, Lukashenko, who has the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin, accuses Western countries of encouraging protests against him.

