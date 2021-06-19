Belgian authorities do not confirm Portuguese death in Antwerp

Although three Portuguese were presumed dead, authorities at the site where a building under construction in Antwerp, Belgium collapsed, do not confirm Portuguese nationality, nor the existence of three fatalities in the accident.

“We only have one”, said a source of firefighters, heard on the spot by TSF. In the searches that are being carried out, only one person’s body was found. Nine others were taken to hospital, four of which are in a serious condition.

According to the TSF, the information on the death of three Portuguese came from official Belgian sources, was communicated to the Portuguese consular services, with details of nationality, the names of the workers, and even the location from which they came in Portugal.

However, a source of firefighters “strongly” assures that only one dead was found.

Also the Belgian media GVA, says that four of the five missing will be Portuguese workers of the company Goorden Bouw en Service, who will have confirmed the information to the newspaper in question.

During yesterday afternoon, information emerged from three fatal victims, employees of a construction company in Flanders, who at the time were installing scaffolding for the renovation of the facades of a primary school.

The workers were surprised by a strong wind gust, which caused part of the building to collapse, dragging the scaffolding and several workers, who were left amidst the tangle of iron and wooden boards, and the building’s rubble.

Various information began to circulate, giving an account of the number of workers, some Belgian newspapers mention 10 people buried, four of which were Portuguese.

For now, authorities are still investigating the land and believe there are more people amidst the rubble.