Belgian court convicts 89-year-old woman for murdering 93-year-old friend

Despite the conviction, according to the Belgian Court, it condemns 89-year-old woman for the murder of a friend of the accused’s 93 lawyer, [da pena]’due to the woman’s health status Image: Getty Images

Belgian justice sentenced on Friday (9) a 89-year-old woman to 10 years in prison for the stabbing of her 93-year-old best friend, who designated her as heir to much of her fortune. Despite the conviction, according to Emilie Romain, defendant’s lawyer, “a priori there should be no execution [da sentença]”due to the woman’s health status.

Clara Maes was 84 when the murder took place in 2015 and has always denied any involvement in the crime. A September 2014 deed from the victim pointed out that the convict was designated as heir to 70% of the assets and received a donation of around 300,000 euros (about R $ 2 million) from the friend who was killed.

A popular jury at the Arlon criminal court in southern French-speaking Belgium sentenced her to 10 years in prison, although she was not arrested for her poor health.

“Her state of health does not allow her to be imprisoned in a prison,” her lawyer, Emilie Romain, told AFP.

It is now up to the Liege prosecutor to enforce the sentence, but “a priori there must be no enforcement” of the sentence, added the lawyer, who stressed that Maes managed to return to his asylum.

The trial drew attention to the accused’s advanced age, who had enormous difficulties in settling in the chair during the trial and remained unmoved during interrogations, when she barely answered the questions by murmuring “I don’t remember”.

On January 3, 2015, the body of Suzanne Thibeau, 93, was found in a pool of blood at her home. The investigation revealed that in the morning she was visited by her old friend Clara, who, like every day, offered to bring her bread or wash the dishes, according to the Belgian press.

Maes was the last person to see Thibeau alive, but he became the number one suspect in the crime when investigators noticed inconsistencies in his explanations.

At the prejudice hearing, witnesses explained that the relationship between the friends deteriorated due to Maes’ strong character.

Thibeau, a childless widow, designated Maes as heir to 70% of her assets, who also received a donation of around 300,000 euros (about R $ 2 million) from her friend, according to a September 2014 deed. .