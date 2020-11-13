Home World World Belgian minister sends letter and frees Santa Claus from restrictions against covid-19
World

Belgian minister sends letter and frees Santa Claus from restrictions against covid-19

By kenyan
Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke exempted Santa Claus from Covid-19 rules. Image: Unsplash

The planet lives the pandemic of the new coronavirus and many trips and plans were canceled in 2020, but the trajectory of the legendary Santa Claus will not stop happening this Christmas – and the stop in Belgium is already confirmed. The health minister of the European country, Frank Vandenbroucke, made a point of writing yesterday a letter to Saint Nicholas, “exempting” the good old man from the restrictions of the covid-19 so that he can make his festive day.

The minister wanted to renew the Christmas spirit of a Belgian tradition that takes place every December 6, according to the CNN website. Belgium’s children wake up that day to see what Santa Claus – or Sinterklaas, as it is known there – left it for them.

However, in some parts of the nation, the legend says that Saint Nicholas arrives in Belgium by boat from Spain (and not by sledge) and makes deliveries the day before opening the gifts.

In view of this, Vandenbroucke wanted to ensure that this “passage” through Spain was “safer for Noel”. He then writes in the letter, published by the French newspaper Le Soir:

“As you know, dear São Nicolau, Spain is in red code. According to the rules, you should be quarantined here for a few days when you arrive,” he wrote. “However, as we know that you have no time to waste and that you need every hour to prepare gifts for each child, we decided to make an exception,” announced the minister.

National tradition

Although Nicolau won the minister the exception to “skip” the isolation when settling in Belgium, it is worth remembering that the Bom Velhinho trip, according to Belgian tradition, takes 17 days after leaving Spain.

This isolated period inside the vessel, on its own, would leave the old man with no worries. Quarantine is even more important if the mystical creature is part of the risk group – in which the elderly are.

On the other hand, Vandenbroucke considered that Santa Claus will not be exempt from the Belgian curfew. And, of course, according to the minister, he should continue to maintain social distance and will need to wear a mask when delivering gifts.

Jokes aside, the political leader also took the opportunity to praise the children of Belgium, saying that they “were particularly brave this year”. And he also “dialogued with Nicholas” about small Belgian citizens:

“At school everything changed; at the moment, they [as crianças] they can no longer see friends, can no longer indulge in their favorite hobbies. It is not really happy for them. To say that they cannot even be hugged by grandpa and grandma to be comforted “, wrote Vandenbroucke.

“But still, they [as crianças] hold on, dear St. Nicholas. Not only to protect yourself, but above all to protect others (…) “, added the minister.

