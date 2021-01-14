Berlusconi hospitalized in Monaco for heart problem

Berlusconi is hospitalized in Monaco for a heart condition Image: Tiziana Fabi / AFP

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized in Monaco since last Monday after suffering a heart problem, the 84-year-old Alberto Zangrillo’s private doctor said on Thursday.

The leader of Forza Italia, who has had a pacemaker since 2006, was in the city of Valbonne, near Nice, France, when he felt bad. The doctor reported that he chose to take him to the principality immediately because he did not consider it prudent to transfer him to Italy.

Berlusconi was infected by coronavirus in September and was admitted with bilateral pneumonia to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, but was discharged two days later.

In November, he suffered a relapse that prevented him from appearing at a hearing in the Milan court, where the ‘Ruby Ter’ (third) trial is ongoing. The court is investigating whether the former premier managed to buy silence from the trial witnesses at his controversial parties so that they would not testify against him. Before that, in 2016, he was operated on for severe aortic insufficiency.