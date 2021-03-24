Berlusconi is admitted to a Milan hospital

MILAN, MAR 24 (ANSA) – Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, 84, was admitted this week to a Milan hospital.

The news was given by the lawyer of the former prime minister, Federico Cecconi, this Wednesday (24), in a hearing in one of the lawsuits against the conservative leader for witness corruption.

According to Cecconi, Berlusconi was admitted on Monday (22) for “health problems” and can still remain in the hospital “for a few days”. However, sources in the party of the former prime minister, the conservative Força Italy (FI), said that he only undergoes “routine clinical monitoring” and will be discharged “soon”.

The lawsuit against Berlusconi in the Milan Court has already suffered several delays due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus and the recurrent hospitalizations of the former prime minister, who even picked up covid-19 last September. However, the defense did not request changes to the schedule due to this week’s hospitalization.

Berlusconi and 28 other people are accused of corruption in judicial acts and false testimony. According to the complaint, the former prime minister allegedly bribed call girls to manipulate his depositions to the court on the nights in his mansions, nicknamed “bunga-bunga”.

The case is known as “Ruby ter” and also has parallel dismemberments in other cities in Italy, such as Rome, Turin, Pescara, Treviso, Monza and Siena – in the latter, the Public Ministry has already asked for the former prime minister to be sentenced to four years. years and two months in prison.

These inquiries were born out of the “Ruby” process, in which the former prime minister was acquitted of crimes of prostitution of minors and abuse of power. The name refers to the Italian-Moroccan model Karima el Mahroug, Ruby, the center of the sex scandal that shook Berlusconi’s image.

Between 2010 and 2014, the former prime minister reportedly spent more than 10 million euros to manipulate witnesses in his trials.

Berlusconi has already been sentenced in the last instance for tax fraud, a penalty discounted from one year of social services, and today he is a Member of the European Parliament.