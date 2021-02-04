Berlusconi nods with possible support for Draghi

Former Prime Minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi can support Mario Draghi Image: Max Rossi / Reuters

ROME, FEB 4 (ANSA) – A member of the conservative coalition led by Matteo Salvini, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi waved this Thursday (4) with a possible support for Mario Draghi as Prime Minister. the MEP praised President Sergio Mattarella’s decision to instruct the former European Central Bank (ECB) mandate to form a new government. “It goes in the direction we have indicated for several weeks: a high-level institutional personality around whom it is possible build the union of the best energies in the country, “declared Berlusconi. So far, Draghi has the explicit support of the Democratic Party (PD), center-left, Italia Viva (IV), center, and minor legends. Even if Fortress Italy (FI), Berlusconi’s party, embarks on the alliance, the economist would still need the votes of the rest of the conservative coalition or the 5 Star Movement anti-system (M5S). right Liga, by Matteo Salvini, and Brothers of Italy (FdI), by Giorgia Meloni – both defend the call for early elections. In the same statement, Berlusconi said that the conservative coalition is “essential to the country’s future.” There is a chance that the right will abstain in the vote of confidence, which would allow Draghi to obtain a relative majority in Parliament. The economist would already begin his weakened mandate because he does not have an absolute majority to approve projects. Negotiations with the parties begin this Thursday and should last until the end of the week. downfall of Giuseppe Conte and quell disagreements within the party over eventual support for Draghi. The movement’s leader, Vito Crimi, said he was not available to give the vote of confidence to a “technical” cabinet, but more moderate wings within the acronym anti-system would be willing to support the economist. By way of a note, Chancellor Luigi Di Maio, the main exponent of the M5S, said on Thursday that the party has a “duty” to listen to Draghi and “assume a critical on the basis of the decision of its parliamentarians “.” I understand the bad mood of the last hours, it is legitimate, we did not want to have reached this point, with an ongoing pandemic and enormous difficulties in the productive sector. But it is precisely in these circumstances that a political force is mature in the eyes of the country “, declared Di Maio.With eventual support from the M5S, Draghi could even give up the votes of the right-wing coalition, but today it is difficult for the anti-system party to walk united in the same direction. (ANSA).