Bezos criticized for going to Space while Amazon employees work hard on Earth

After a quick visit to Space, Jeff Bezos stepped ashore and thanked Amazon employees and customers for funding the trip.

Bezos’ trip was a notable milestone for the Space enthusiast, who dreamed of the feat since he was five years old. But, according to the The Guardian, some are not impressed that the entrepreneur is spending his fortune on space travel, given the long-standing complaints about the work conditions on Amazon.

On Monday, Bezos said critics are “largely right”. “We have to do both. We have a lot of problems here and now on Earth and we need to work on them, but we also have to look to the future, we’ve always done it as a species and as a civilization. We have to do both”, he justified.

The businessman, who resigned as Amazon’s CEO, saw his net worth increase by 70 billion dollars during the pandemic, as hundreds of millions of people sought your company for food and entertainment deliveries.

Amazon has been criticized for years for the conditions of its workers, with reports of employees urinating in bottles during shifts.

Andy Levin, a Michigan representative, pointed out the discrepancy between the lifestyle of the owner and that of a worker in a publication in the Twitter.

“Tomorrow, Jeff Bezos will ride a rocket for just over 10 minutes. Amazon warehouse workers on ‘megacycle’ shifts will stand for 10 hours. I’m fighting for an economy that values ​​the dignity of the work of these employees, and not the multiplication of Bezos’ wealth”, he wrote.

The richest man in the world went to Space this Tuesday, aboard the New Shepard rocket of his company Blue Origin.

The rocket took off from a platform in the Texas desert, in the United States, at 2:13 pm (in mainland Portugal). Three minutes after take-off, the capsule broke free of the rocket and crossed the Karman line, the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and space.

The suborbital flight lasted just 11 minutes but set several records for Blue Origin, including the oldest and youngest humans to fly into Space.