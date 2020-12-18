Biden aide says covid-19 relief deal should not affect Fed emergency loans Image: Leah Millis / Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US President-elect Joe Biden’s chief economic adviser said on Friday that a plan to coronavirus, under negotiation in Congress, should not include a clause that restricts the ability of the Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve (Fed, the country’s central bank) to combat the economic crisis.

“As we navigate an unprecedented economic crisis, it is in the interests of the American people to maintain the Fed’s ability to respond quickly and forcefully,” said Brian Deese, who will head the White House National Economic Council for Biden, in a statement. .

“Weakening that authority could mean less loans for Main Street companies (small and medium-sized companies), higher unemployment and greater economic suffering across the country.”