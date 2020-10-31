Biden and Trump court voters in the Midwest four days before the elections

Midwest region boosted the Republican president’s victory in 2016 Image: Getty Images

Saint Paul, United States, 31 Oct 2020 (AFP) – Four days before the elections in the United States and amid an acceleration of the contagions of the new coronavirus, the president Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden courted voters in the Midwest on Friday, a region that boosted the Republican president’s victory in 2016.

The current occupant of the White House is behind ex-vice president Barack Obama by an average of eight points in national polls, but the victory on Tuesday will be defined in a handful of states where the margin is very smaller.

The two candidates visited several of them, all considered covid-19 “red zones” by the White House crisis cell, on the same day as the United States, which accounts for more than 229,000 deaths from the coronavirus and is the most affected country in the world. due to the pandemic, it broke the record of more than 94,000 new cases in 24 hours and exceeded 9 million contagions.

While traveling Minnesota and Wisconsin, with stopovers Trump in Michigan and Biden in Iowa, the differences in styles between the two aspirants to the highest office of the first world power could not be more evident.

Trump, apparently unaware of the advance of the virus, continues to minimize the risks of the disease.

“If you are infected, you will get better and then you will be immune”, guaranteed Trump, 74, near Detroit, at one of his packed rallies, in which many supporters did not wear masks.

“We just want to get back to normal,” he added.

Although some economic data has improved in the United States, including a record GDP expansion in the third quarter, announced on Thursday, Wall Street ended its worst week and its worst month since March, bad news for Trump, which bets on the economic strength of its government to seduce voters.

Biden, meanwhile, intensified criticism of his opponent.

In Des Moines, on his first visit to Iowa since the Democratic primaries in February 2019, when he came in fourth, he insisted that Trump “waved the white flag” for covid-19.

He also questioned him for wanting to dismantle the Obama administration’s medical benefits, for not revealing his tax return, for denying climate change and for his economic policy with China.

“We cannot afford another four years of Donald Trump”Biden said in Saint Paul, at another ‘drive in’ event, the kind of political act that the 77-year-old Democrat took to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

– “Nothing is right” -Biden tries to recover Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin, which Trump snatched it from the Democrats four years ago. And he wants to keep Minnesota, which hasn’t voted for a Republican since 1972, but where Trump, who stepped on Hillary Clinton’s heels in 2016, hopes to win.

“I take nothing for granted,” he said, in contrast to Hillary, who ignored states that had voted for Democrats for decades, like Wisconsin, where he did not campaign.

Polls show Biden leading the vote intent by hand in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, but by just 1.3 points in Iowa.

Sara Riley, a 61-year-old lawyer who was in the act at Des Moines, said she was unsure of a Biden victory in Iowa. “I wouldn’t bet money,” he said, although I believe he will make it to the White House.

As Trump and Biden, a record 87 million Americans have already voted in advance by mail or in person before election day, on November 3.

– Texas from red to blue? -The electoral dispute also reached the southwest of the country on Friday, with visits by Vice President Mike Pence to Arizona, and Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, to Texas, two other key states.

Texas, a traditionally conservative stronghold and a disputed trophy that gives 38 of the 270 votes needed to win at the Electoral College, could surprise by changing the red of the Republicans for the blue of the Democrats, which has not happened since Jimmy Carter’s victory in 1976.

Nine million voters have already voted in Texas, surpassing the total vote for the entire 2016 election in this state.

But Trump he didn’t look worried. “In Texas we are doing very well,” he said.

According to RealClearPolitics’s survey average, Trump wins by just 2.3 points in Texas and the race is tied in Arizona.

On Saturday, Biden will return to the Midwest with Obama, in his first appearance in the flesh at this point in the campaign with whom he was his right-hand man for eight years. Singer Stevie Wonder will be a special guest.

In an intense final stretch, Trump and Biden are focusing their efforts on the battlefields that will decide the elections, such as Florida, where the two campaigned on Thursday, and Pennsylvania, the destination of Trump on Saturday and Biden on Sunday and Monday.

bur-ad / rsr / mvv / fp