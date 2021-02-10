Biden Announces New China Pentagon Task Force

Biden announces new Pentagon task force for China Image: DavidMark / Pixabay

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced the formation of a special Defense Department task force for China and ordered an immediate review of the military’s strategic approach to Beijing’s challenges.

During a visit to the Pentagon, Biden said the review would be crucial “so that we can chart a solid path ahead on issues related to China that will require efforts by the entire government”.

“We need to face the growing challenges imposed by China to maintain peace and defend our interests in the Indo-Pacific and globally,” he added.

The new task force will have four months to present assessments and recommendations on the US military strategy on China; technologies, structure and position of forces; and bilateral defense alliances and relations with Beijing.

He said the Pentagon review needed to be supported by political parties and Congress, as well as allies and other partners.

“This is how we will face China’s challenge and ensure that the American people win the competition in the future,” said Biden.