Biden appoints adviser as chief of staff

Image: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ron Klain, an experienced Democratic aide, as head of his future cabinet, the first public choice for his team at the White House.

“Ron was indispensable to me during the many years we worked together,” said Biden, referring to Klain, 59, who was his chief of staff when the Democrat was the country’s vice president.

“His broad and in-depth experience and his ability to work with people from all walks of life is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we face this moment of crisis and bring our country back together,” said Biden in a statement.

Klain, 59, also worked with Biden when the now elected president headed the Senate Judiciary Committee. Subsequently, he was chief of staff to US Vice President Al Gore.

During the Obama administration, Klain coordinated the White House’s response to the 2014 Ebola crisis.

In the same statement released by the president-elect’s transition team, Klain said the nomination was “an honor of a lifetime”.

“I hope to help [Biden] and the elected vice president [Kamala Harris] to form a talented and diverse team to work at the White House, while addressing its ambitious agenda for change and seeking to heal the divisions in our country, “he added.

According to all projections in the American press, the president Donald Trump missed the November 3 elections. However, the Republican has not yet acknowledged the defeat and is organizing an extensive legal battle to reverse the result.

