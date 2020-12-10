Biden appoints General Lloyd Austin as the Pentagon’s first black chief

Lloyd Austin, retired Army general Image: Brendan Smialowski / AFP

US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday named retired Army general Lloyd Austin as Secretary of Defense, a choice he described as “necessary” and “historic”.

If the nomination is confirmed by the Senate, Austin, 67, will be the first black to head the Pentagon, an institution where minorities are strongly represented at the bottom, but not at the top.

This retired Army general, who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan before becoming the first black man to lead the United States Army Central Command (Centcom), “is uniquely qualified to take on the challenges and crises we face today” , wrote the Democratic President-elect in a statement.

“General Austin shares my deep conviction that our country is stronger when it leads not only with the example of our power, but also with the power of our example,” added Biden.

“A brilliant and respected personality, a pioneering figure in the history of the United States Army, the designated secretary Austin retired from the Army in 2016, after more than 40 years of service in the defense of the United States,” he said in the statement.

– Resistance – According to a source close to the transition team, cited by CNN, the two men also forged personal ties through Biden’s son, Beau, affected by cancer in 2015, after fighting in Iraq under the orders of General Austin.

Beau Biden and Lloyd Austin became friends, this source told CNN. “They went to Mass together and sat next to each other almost every Sunday,” he said.

A graduate of the prestigious West Point military academy, General Austin retired in 2016, before moving to the defense industry, following in the footsteps of many of his predecessors. He is on the board of directors of Raytheon Technologies.

But his confirmation by the Senate is not certain: since the first press reports about his possible appointment emerged, voices have risen lamenting the choice of a retired military man to oversee an American army sometimes accused of having too much influence.

The United States Congress, which maintains civilian control over the military, adopted a regulation that states that a military man must have more than seven years of retirement to become Secretary of Defense.

Since this regulation would not be respected with Austin, Congress must grant him a waiver. This already happened in 2016 with Jim Mattis, but under protests.

And among those who voted against the exemption were several prominent Democratic Party names, including candidates from the party’s primaries,

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker.

Several Democratic senators have already announced on Tuesday that they will oppose, as the influential Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal.

– “History” – In a column published this Tuesday in The Atlantic magazine, with the title “An experienced, necessary and historical defense secretary”, Biden tried to calm the controversy.

“I respect and believe in the importance of civilian control over our Army,” he argued.

But, “I hope Congress will grant an exception to the secretary named Lloyd Austin, as it did with Jim Mattis.”

“Given the immense and urgent threats and challenges facing our nation, it must be confirmed quickly,” he added.

Biden, 78, and future vice president, Kamala Harris, 56, the first black woman and first person of Asian descent to hold office, promised a government that “looks like the United States” in all of its diversity.