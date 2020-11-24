Biden appoints John Kerry as U.S. Special Envoy for the Environment and emphasizes diplomacy

John Kerry, former US Secretary of State and appointed by Biden as special envoy for the Environment Image: Susana Vera / Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, has appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry as Special Envoy for the Environment, in a sign that Biden is putting the issue at the center of his foreign policy. .

Kerry, whose nomination does not need confirmation in the U.S. Senate, will have a seat on the White House’s National Security Council, the transition team said on Monday, marking the first time that an authority on this body will be dedicated to climate issues.

Biden has promised to reverse the course of environmental policies for President Donald Trump, who doubts the main currents of science on the subject.

Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 Paris climate agreement, and repealed Obama’s climate regulations to boost extractive activities like mining and drilling, as well as some industry sectors.

As Secretary of State for former President Barack Obama, Kerry, 76, called climate change “the most feared weapon of mass destruction in the world”. In his visits to the Greenland glaciers or the Solomon Islands, Kerry has always emphasized cooperation to combat climate change.

He will face a major challenge to regain confidence in the world after Trump’s rejection of environmental diplomacy.

While Trump criticized the Paris agreement for being too expensive for Americans, China, the main emitter of greenhouse gases on the planet, has positioned itself as a catalyst in the area of ​​climate, announcing new targets in September to reduce pollution.