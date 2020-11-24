Home World World Biden appoints John Kerry as U.S. Special Envoy for the Environment and...
World

Biden appoints John Kerry as U.S. Special Envoy for the Environment and emphasizes diplomacy

By kenyan
John Kerry, former US Secretary of State and appointed by Biden as special envoy for the Environment Image: Susana Vera / Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, has appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry as Special Envoy for the Environment, in a sign that Biden is putting the issue at the center of his foreign policy. .

Kerry, whose nomination does not need confirmation in the U.S. Senate, will have a seat on the White House’s National Security Council, the transition team said on Monday, marking the first time that an authority on this body will be dedicated to climate issues.

Biden has promised to reverse the course of environmental policies for President Donald Trump, who doubts the main currents of science on the subject.

Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 Paris climate agreement, and repealed Obama’s climate regulations to boost extractive activities like mining and drilling, as well as some industry sectors.

As Secretary of State for former President Barack Obama, Kerry, 76, called climate change “the most feared weapon of mass destruction in the world”. In his visits to the Greenland glaciers or the Solomon Islands, Kerry has always emphasized cooperation to combat climate change.

He will face a major challenge to regain confidence in the world after Trump’s rejection of environmental diplomacy.

While Trump criticized the Paris agreement for being too expensive for Americans, China, the main emitter of greenhouse gases on the planet, has positioned itself as a catalyst in the area of ​​climate, announcing new targets in September to reduce pollution.

Related news

Trump campaign says Biden certifications are ‘procedural steps’

World kenyan -
Since the beginning of the counting of votes, Trump has been insisting on the thesis of fraud involving ballots sent...
Read more

US agency clears transition to Biden government

World kenyan -
United States President-elect Joe Biden during a speech by Vice Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Delaware Image: Roberto Schmidt...
Read more

Michigan certifies Joe Biden victory in the state

World kenyan -
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware Image: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images Michigan today...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Ruth Matete pens emotional letter to daughter, asks for help from...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Gospel singer Ruth Matete has penned a passionate letter to her newborn daughter Reyna Toluwa as she celebrated her first wedding anniversary but without...
Read more

Teachers dismissed for misconduct, ordered not to report to school in...

News Tracy Aime -
The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has dismissed 50 teachers from service and ordered them not to report to school when schools reopen in January. The...
Read more

Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru fights to retain his seat

Politics Tracy Aime -
Recently, 31 petitioners lodged a case against Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru. Mr Kibiru campaigned for the seat as an independent candidate. However, the Senator...
Read more

Controversial lawyer narrates his COVID-19 recovery journey as he recuperates from...

News Alfred Kiura -
City lawyer Donald Kipkorir who had been admitted to Agha Khan Hospital for two weeks on Monday 23 November 2020 narrated the horrifying experience...
Read more

Ruto allies bash DCI after reopening post-election violence cases

News Connie Mukenyi -
Political friends to deputy president William Samoei Ruto have bashed the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after George Kinoti made public his move to...
Read more

MP Didmus Barasa to be jailed for 6 months if he...

News Tracy Aime -
Court has ordered Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa to pay Ksh1.8 million in legal fees in one day or be jailed for six months. The...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke