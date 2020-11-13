Home World World Biden appoints transgender Navy veteran to transition team
Biden appoints transgender Navy veteran to transition team

Shawn Skelly served in the Navy between 1991 and 2008 and will be part of the transition group that will assess the Department of Defense. Image: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for OUT Magazine

Democrat Joe Biden, president-elect of the United States, has appointed transgender commander Shawn Skelly to join his transition team.

The commander served in the US Navy between 1991 and 2008 and will be part of the transition group that will assess the Department of Defense.

Skelly is vice president of ONS (Out in National Security), an American entity that defends the rights of the LGBTQIA + population in the US national security agencies.

Nominated by Barack Obama, Skelly has also been a commissioner for the National Military, National and Public Service Commission, an advisory committee that has been reviewing the US military service recruitment process since 2017.

Between 2013 and 2016, during Obama’s second term, Skelly also held executive secretary and special assistant positions within the Department of Defense.

Last Tuesday, Biden said he would start the power transition even with the refusal to Donald Trump to collaborate. “Nothing can stop us,” said the Democrat.

