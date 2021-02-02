Biden asks Supreme Court to cancel requests for wall on border with Mexico

Biden issued a proclamation on January 20, his first day in power, freezing projects on the border wall Image: Getty Images via BBC

The government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on Monday asked the Supreme Court of the country to cancel the arguments of Republican predecessor Donald Trump for a wall on the border with Mexico and regarding his government’s asylum policy, known like “Stay in Mexico”.

The court was expected to hear the arguments of the two cases from February 22 to March 1, respectively. The Biden government has already announced its plans to discontinue the construction of the wall on the Mexican border and to suspend the asylum program, potentially making the two cases irrelevant.

U.S. Attorney General Elizabeth Prelogar has asked judges to postpone legal decisions in cases and to remove them from their official calendars on account of actions taken by the government in relation to the two Trump administration policies.

Biden issued a proclamation on January 20, his first day in power, freezing projects on the border wall and directing a review of the legality of his funding and contracting methods. On the same day, the Department of Homeland Security said it would suspend new enrollments in the asylum program, requiring additional revisions.

The border wall case involves a legal dispute in which Trump is accused of abusing his constitutional powers and violating Congressional authority by embezzling military funds approved by parliamentarians to be able to pay for the construction of the wall, his main campaign promise.

The other measure, implemented in 2019, forced tens of thousands of migrants south of the border to wait in Mexico while their asylum applications were processed.