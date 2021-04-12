Biden calls for investigation into police killing of young black man

US President Joe Biden called on Monday for protests against the death of a 20-year-old black man shot by police in Minnesota to be peaceful, and he called for a full investigation into the incident.

A video showed Daunte Wright being shot on Sunday in the city of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, just a few kilometers from where the trial of former Minneapolis police officer, also in Minnesota, Derek Chauvin, is accused of murdering another man. black, George Floyd, last year.

“It really is a tragic thing what happened, but I think we have to wait and see what the investigation will show,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “In the meantime, I want to make it clear again: there is absolutely no justification – none – for looting, no justification for violence. Peaceful, understandable protests.”

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said on Monday that the incident appeared to have been an “accidental discharge” of a police officer who drew her gun instead of the taser (non-lethal device) during an argument after a traffic blitz.

Biden said an investigation would be needed to clarify the facts. He added to reporters that he had not spoken to Wright’s family, but extended his prayers to them and said he understood the anger, pain and trauma in the black community because of the repeated incidents of police killings.

Federal resources are being made available to help maintain peace and calm, Biden said.

The incident occurred at a time when the Biden government withdrew a campaign promise to quickly create a U.S. police oversight commission, after a senior official said the government concluded that the best law would be to punish police officers who use excessive force.

Manifestations

The riots in Brooklyn Center occurred hours before ex-police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial resumed. The demonstrations were suppressed by local police, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters protesting Wright’s death, while they threw stones, garbage bags and water bottles at the police.

The mayor ordered a curfew until 6 am and the local school superintendent said the district would resort to virtual education on Monday “out of zeal.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a statement that he is monitoring the riots “while our state regrets yet another black man’s life taken by law enforcement.”

The victim’s mother, Katie Wright, told reporters that her son called him Sunday afternoon to say that the police had stopped him for having deodorizers hanging from the rear view mirror, which is illegal in Minnesota. She said she could hear a policeman talking to her son to get out of the car.

“I heard a fight, and I heard policemen saying, ‘Daunte, don’t run,'” she said, weeping. The call ended, and when she called back, the son’s girlfriend answered and said he was dead in the driver’s seat.

In a statement, the police said police officers stopped a man for a traffic violation just before 2 pm and found that he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

When the police tried to arrest him, he went back to the car. A police officer shot the man, who was not identified in the statement. The man drove several blocks before hitting another vehicle and dying on the spot.

* With information from Reuters