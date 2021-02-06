Biden calls the unemployed in her first contact with the people as president

Joe Biden, President of the United States Image: Stefani Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, inaugurated today a round of “conversations” with ordinary citizens calling a woman who lost her job due to the pandemic. The idea is to demonstrate “direct” contact with your countrymen.

“Today, the White House is launching a new action for the president to communicate directly, regularly, with Americans,” announced White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

Due to covid-19, these conversations, for now, will be conducted by phone from the Oval Office. Biden spoke to Michele, a mother from Roseville, California, who lost her job at a start-up due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

She had written to Joe Biden to tell him about this “difficult period” and his search for a new job.

“As my father always said, a job is much more than a salary. It is a matter of dignity, of respect, of place in society,” the 78-year-old president told the woman, according to a video published on Saturday by the US government.

The Democrat also took the opportunity to promote the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus plan that his party is about to approve in Congress, despite the lack of support from Republicans, as well as the vaccination campaign he promised.

“We are very happy to have you taking care of this,” replied Michele, whose surname was not released, who also said that his parents had just been called in to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

With these communication efforts, Biden intends to emphasize his empathy and to mark the break with his predecessor, Donald Trump, accused by his detractors of disinterest in the fate of millions of Americans affected by the economic and health crisis.