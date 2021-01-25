Biden cancels measure banning transgender people in the armed forces

Biden overturned his predecessor’s ban on transsexuals serving in the military Image: Getty Images

United States President Joe Biden today overturned his predecessor Donald Trump’s ban on transsexuals serving in the armed forces, the White House said.

“Service members who are transsexuals will no longer be subject to the possibility of being fired or separated on grounds of gender identity,” the US executive announced in a statement.

In 2016, the Pentagon lifted the ban on transgender people in the armed forces. “This is the kind of person we want,” Defense Secretary Ash Carter said at the time when he announced that the Pentagon would no longer ban military personnel who identify with a gender other than that of the birth certificate.

The following year, however, Trump said he intended to ban transgender individuals in the country’s armed forces. The ban came into effect in April 2019 after a long legal battle.

Throughout his campaign, Biden often repeated his promise to lift the ban.

In November, the Democrat appointed transgender commander Shawn Skelly to join his transition team. Last week, the president announced the appointment of a transgender pediatrician, Rachel Levine, as undersecretary of health.

* With information from AFP