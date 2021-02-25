Biden CIA nominee promises to step up competition with China

Joe Biden, President of the USA Image: Getty Images

The nominee by US President Joe Biden to head the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, promised on Wednesday to speed up efforts to compete with China, which in his view represents an authoritarian opponent to the United States.

“Winning competition with China will be critical to national (US) security in the coming decades. China’s antagonistic and predatory leadership is our biggest geopolitical challenge,” Burns said at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The relationship between the U.S. and China deteriorated dramatically during the term of former U.S. President Donald Trump, which ended on January 20. Tensions are expected to continue under Biden, who asked to focus resources on what he describes as a “long-term strategic competition” against Beijing.

“China is a particularly formidable adversary in terms of methodically increasing its ability to steal intellectual property, to repress its own people, to intimidate its neighbors, to expand its global reach and to influence American society,” criticized Burns.

“For the CIA, this means that we will have to intensify our focus and sense of urgency,” added the nominee, for whom this includes recruiting more experts in China, who need to improve their knowledge of Mandarin and dedicate more resources in general to espionage. of the Asian giant.

The candidate to head the CIA linked this competition with the Chinese to the need for the agency to invest in new technologies to improve its intelligence collection and analysis techniques.

“The CIA will have to constantly sharpen its mechanisms to understand how our adversaries use cyber and technological tools; anticipate, detect and prevent their use; and maintain an advantage in their development,” he said.

INVESTIGATION OF “ATTACKS” IN CUBA.

Burns also promised to continue investigating the source of the mysterious symptoms experienced by US diplomats and intelligence personnel in Cuba and China, which Washington initially described as “sonic attacks”. However, now the suspicions point to microwaves or radio frequencies targeted at their people.

“I will make it an extremely high priority to reach the bottom of those responsible for the attacks and ensure that the affected people and their families receive the care they need,” he said.

The diplomat, who worked for Republican and Democratic presidents for four decades and was Assistant Secretary of State during the Obama administration (2009-2017), is an expert on Russia and also spoke during the hearing about his relationship with the country.

In particular, he stressed the importance of “firmness and consistency” in the relationship with Moscow, which under Trump was characterized by the ambiguous and sometimes similar stance of the president and the hard line adopted by his government agencies.

The nominee also pledged to stay away from party disputes in Washington, saying that during his long tenure at the State Department he learned that “politics must stop where intelligence work begins”.