Biden continues with transition and appoints Yellen to the Treasury Department

The Democrat’s team also announced other changes, including Wally Adeyemo as deputy treasury secretary. Image: Saul Loeb / AFP

US President-elect Joe Biden will appoint former Federal Reserve chairman Janet Yellen to serve as Treasury secretary, Biden’s transition team said in a statement.

The Democrat’s team also announced other changes, which include Wally Adeyemo as deputy treasury secretary and Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget. Cecilia Rouse will also be appointed to the command of the Council of Economic Advisers.

The next administration was hampered for weeks by the late president, Donald Trump, who refuses to admit defeat on the grounds that, without proof, Biden’s electoral victory on November 3 was due to fraud.

In contrast to Trump, who chose a majority of white men for central positions, Biden’s first nominations pointed to great diversity, including an all-female communications team presented on Sunday night.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are also due to receive their first confidential daily intelligence report on Monday, which the Trump administration has been refusing to provide.

The report is the first step in transferring responsibility for the most sensitive intelligence information to a new management.

Trump, meanwhile, maintained his unfounded allegations of electoral fraud in an interview with Fox News on Sunday and with tweets published on Sunday night that the social network flagged as questionable.

However, the Republican president, who on Thursday said he will leave the White House if Biden is formally declared the winner by the Electoral College on December 14, seemed to back off from his strategy of legal challenges, telling the station he does not see a way forward. take your case to the Supreme Court.

