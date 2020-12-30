Biden criticizes ‘delay’ of Trump’s US vaccination plan

Biden criticizes ‘delay’ of Trump’s vaccination plan in the USA Image: AFP

President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, criticized this Tuesday (29) the advance of the vaccination plan against the covid-19 of the administration of Donald Trump and affirmed that he is very “delayed”.

Speaking after a meeting with experts, Biden promised that, as president, he will take on the “biggest operational challenge we have ever faced as a nation” to vaccinate against the disease that has claimed more than 1.7 million lives worldwide.

“The Trump administration’s plan to distribute the vaccines is late, long overdue,” said Biden, in a pandemic speech, in which he promised “to move sky, sea and land to move in the right direction.”

The Trump administration had predicted that 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of December. With less than three days left, about 2 million received the first dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a message posted on Twitter on Tuesday, President Donald Trump disagreed with the claims of his Democratic rival and said he cannot be held responsible for the delays in the program.

“Not only did we develop vaccines but we have already sent them to the states” in the country, Trump said.

Biden, who takes office on January 20, confirmed that he would invoke the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to force private industry to increase vaccine production for the government.

He also pleaded with Americans to wear masks to stem the spread of covid-19 and said he would impose a mandate for facial coverage in areas where the federal government has jurisdiction, such as airplanes.

“We are planning a government-wide effort and we will work to create vaccination sites and send mobile units to communities that are difficult to reach,” said Biden.

He expressed confidence in a return to normality in 2021 – but not immediately.

“We may not see improvements until March, as it will take some time for our covid response plan to start producing visible progress,” said Biden.

“The coming weeks and months will be very difficult – a very difficult period for our nation, perhaps the most difficult during this entire pandemic.”