Biden criticizes Trump and says: ‘our democracy has proven to be strong’

Joe Biden Image: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, gave a speech to the nation of the United States tonight after having his victory confirmed by the votes of the American Electoral College. Biden said that “the will of the people prevailed” and criticized the current president, Donald Trump, for trying to overturn the outcome of the elections in court.

“Once again, in America, the rule of law, our constitution and the will of the people prevailed,” Biden said in the speech. “Our democracy has pressed, tested, threatened, proved to be resilient, true and strong.”, He added.

The Democrat said the election for the United States presidency was the “biggest ever” and celebrated the votes received by him and his deputy, Kamala Harris.

“More than 80 million Americans voted for me and Senator Kamala Harris. We had a margin greater than 7 million votes than my opponent. We won 306 electoral votes, more than the 270 needed and the same number of electoral votes as Donald Trump and the deputy received in 2016, “he said.

More information in a moment.