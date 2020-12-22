Biden demands responses to US government cyber attacks

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Democratic candidate who won the American elections Image: Drew Angerer / Getty Images / AFP

American President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the perpetrators of a massive cyber attack against the United States government, unofficially attributed to Russia, must face the consequences and criticized President Donald Trump for his response. mild to the threat.

“We can’t let that go unanswered,” said Biden in comments ahead of the holiday season.

“This means making it clear and public who is responsible for the attack and taking significant steps to hold them accountable,” he added.

Biden, who, as president-elect, received intelligence reports on key national security issues, said there was still a great deal of ignorance about the extent of the damage from the attack.

Last week, the U.S. cybersecurity agency said that a highly technical and well-coordinated operation invaded US corporate and government systems months ago, infiltrating widely used security software.

“I see no evidence that it is under control,” said Biden, contradicting Trump.

“This president has not yet identified who is responsible,” he said. And he warned that he will take action as soon as he takes office on January 20.

“When we know the extent of the damage and, in fact, who is responsible formally, you can be sure that we will respond,” he said.

“There are many options that I will not discuss now.”

Devastating attack

According to U.S. officials, the most devastating breach of U.S. computer security in years has affected at least the departments of State, Commerce, Treasury, Energy and Homeland Security, in addition to the National Institutes of Health.

Analysts hope that other departments, and possibly important intelligence agencies, have also been victims of the attack and that it could take months or more to assess the damage.

Biden called the attack a “serious risk” to national security and criticized Trump for minimizing cyber security during his nearly four years in office.

The attack, he said, was “carefully planned and carefully orchestrated. It was carried out using sophisticated cybernetic tools.”

“The aggressors managed to take the federal government by surprise and off guard.”

He accused Trump of failing to protect the country and “irrationally downplaying the seriousness of this attack”.

“It remains your responsibility as president to defend American interests for the next four weeks,” he said.

“This attack happened under the surveillance of Donald Trump, when he was not looking,” said Biden.

The government has yet to officially attribute the attacks to any country or person, although senior officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Bill Barr, and senior members of Congress informed on the matter, have pointed to Russia.

Trump, however, accused the media last week of always reviving Russia’s threat.

“The cyber attack is much bigger in the fake media than in reality,” tweeted Trump.

“I was fully informed and everything is well under control,” he wrote.

“Russia, Russia, Russia is the music preferred when something happens, “he said, suggesting that China could be the perpetrator of the crime.