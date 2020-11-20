Biden denounces the “incredible irresponsibility” of Trump

Image: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, denounced on Thursday (19) the “incredible irresponsibility” of the president Donald Trump, which still refuses to accept defeat in the November 3 elections.

The current White House resident claims, without any tangible evidence, that he is a victim of fraud in several states and launched a legal battle led by his personal lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

“I Think [os americanos] are witnessing incredible irresponsibility, incredibly damaging messages being sent to the rest of the world about how democracy works, “Biden told reporters at his stronghold in Wilmington, Delaware.

“It is difficult to understand how this man reasons,” he continued. “I am sure he knows that he did not win, that he will not be able to win and that I will take office on January 20,” he added. “It is really outrageous what he is doing.”

Nationwide, former Democratic vice president Biden won the November 3 election with almost 80 million votes, compared with just under 74 million votes received by the Republican billionaire.

But in the United States, the president is elected by an electoral college in which each state contributes a certain number of delegates and, in some, Biden won by a very small margin.

In Georgia, Biden was just 14,000 votes ahead of Trump, an advantage so narrow that it required a manual recount.

Local Georgian officials announced late on Thursday that the recount confirmed Biden as the winner of the state election, with an advantage of around 12,000 votes.

As the difference between the candidates is less than 0.5% of the votes, Trump has the right to request a new recount explained in a statement the office of the local secretary of state, Gabriel Sterling, in charge of organizing the election.

– “Confusion” -Without waiting for the official result, Trump, which denounces “rigged” elections, reinforced criticism of the election operation in the southern state of the United States. In a series of morning tweets, the president spoke about the discovery of nearly 6,000 votes in two counties with a Republican majority.

Some had been counted but were not validated in the system, while others appear to have been forgotten in a box, according to local authorities, who attributed the problems to human error.

“It created confusion and we understand that people are concerned,” but “the good news is that counting served its purpose” by correcting these errors, said Sterling.

“Hopefully the president Trump accept the result, “he added, regretting that” questioning “the election” weakens the foundations of democracy “.

– “We will become a Venezuela” – In addition to Georgia, the president and his allies have filed a series of appeals in the courts of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada.

Some have already been denied by the courts, others withdrawn by interested parties, while Giuliani continues to fight to keep alive the appeals that are still under review by the court. This week, the former New York mayor testified before a federal judge without providing material evidence.

This Thursday, at a press conference, Giuliani mentioned several conspiracy theories, with references to Venezuela and philanthropist George Soros for allegedly participating in a fraud organized by “democratic leaders” with Biden’s own complicity.

“We are going to become Venezuela. We cannot allow this to happen to us. We cannot allow these criminals, because that is what they are, to steal the election of the American people,” said Giuliani, referring to the ballot boxes used in the election.

While Giuliani was speaking, Trump tweeted: “My lawyers are now on @newsmax, @OAMM and maybe @Fox”, in reference to three conservative television stations. “An open and closed case of electoral fraud. In massive numbers!”

– President’s call -Another controversy arose in Michigan after a member of the Republican party and a member of the election analysis council, who refused to certify the result of the vote in a heavily Democratic county and then reversed her decision, said Thursday- fair that Trump had called him.

“I received a call from the president Trump Tuesday night after the meeting, “he explained to The Washington Post.” He wanted to make sure I was okay, “she added, noting that she didn’t feel pressured to change her vote.

Trump there were no events on its official schedule this Thursday.

Biden continues to prepare to assume the presidency, with the inauguration scheduled for January 20.

On Thursday, the Democrat planned to meet with governors to discuss measures to respond to the covid-19 pandemic, which has left more than 250,000 dead in the United States.

