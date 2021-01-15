Biden doubles vaccination target and promises 100 million doses in 100 days Image: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, today announced an economic plan that aims to help the population of the United States in facing the economic shock caused by the pandemic. Among the measures, Biden promised a hundred doses of vaccines in a hundred days, twice the number he announced three days ago.

In announcing the so-called “American Rescue Plan”, the president-elect has criticized the immunization process in the United States so far, saying that vaccination has been a “failure”.

“Tomorrow I will disclose our disclosure plan. To correct mistakes and pursue our goal of 100 million vaccines by the end of my first days as president. This will be one of the most challenging operations we have ever had as a nation.” speech.

The Democrat said that in addition to the doses, other measures must be taken to ensure the success of the vaccination in the United States, and that the mobilization of medical teams and the creation of more sites available for mass immunization are other important aspects of the plan.

“We are going to have to create ways to have more people vaccinated, to create more places for vaccination, to mobilize more medical teams to vaccinate people, to increase vaccination supplies.”