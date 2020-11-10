Biden elected: 6 key points of the Democrat’s plan for the US economy

“You cannot deal with an economic crisis before you defeat the pandemic,” said Biden during his first speech as president-elect in Delaware, his electoral stronghold. Image: Getty Images

Under the motto ‘Buy American’, Biden seeks to protect domestic industry and create 5 million jobs, in addition to carrying out tax reform. But plans require Congressional support and a lot of money.

In the midst of the worst economic crisis since World War II and a rampant pandemic, US President-elect Joe Biden proposed during his campaign to “save” the country’s economy.

But, he said during his first speech as president-elect in Delaware, his constituency, “you cannot deal with an economic crisis before you defeat the pandemic.”

That is why its economic program proposes measures of immediate application to face the health emergency and a plan aimed at generating jobs and tax investments in the national industry, in technological development and in renewable energies.

But how to pay for all this? Biden’s plan is to make use of a reform that increases taxes on large companies and high-income individuals, with the aim of increasing revenue.

But for the time being, it is unclear whether Biden will rule with a Senate with a Democratic or Republican majority, something that will be known after the 2nd round of January 5 in the State of Georgia.

And this is crucial because the depth of these economic reforms will depend on Senate support and whether they can move forward quickly or will be partially paralyzed.

Approval of measures proposed by Biden will depend on composition of the Senate

In an economy plunged into the black hole of the pandemic – which ended the largest expansionist cycle in the country’s history – and with 6.9% unemployment, the future scenario is bleak.

From Wall Street, many of the big investors hope that if the Republicans finally manage to control the Senate, there will be no major changes in tax issues or a sharp increase in regulations affecting large corporations.

This political battle is still pending, but what is clear is that the country is experiencing a recession and, although in the third quarter the Gross Domestic Product (GDP, sum of a country’s wealth) has recovered, it is still 3.5% below pre-crisis level.

Under the motto “Buy American”, Biden seeks to protect the domestic industry to generate new jobs.

But his opponents believe that his measures will produce exactly the opposite effect.

Under his motto "Buy American", Biden proposes to protect national industry to create new jobs

“Biden’s plan would eliminate about 5 million jobs in the next decade,” wrote Nikki Haley, a former government ambassador. Donald Trump at the UN.

“By increasing taxes and regulatory burdens for job creators, companies of all sizes will have a harder time expanding or staying on the market.”

This, of course, is not a consensus. In an October 14 report, the International Monetary Fund argued that taxing the wealthiest would be just the right way for countries to resume their growth after the fall caused by the pandemic.

In a deeply polarized country, where the construction of agreements will require a great deal of negotiation and political will, we present 6 key points of Joe Biden’s economic plan for the USA:

1. A new stimulus package

Biden proposes to get approval for a new fiscal stimulus package that will make it possible to grant financial assistance to families and companies, in addition to extending unemployment insurance.

Biden will seek Congressional approval for a new fiscal stimulus package that allows financial aid to families and businesses

But the path is not an easy one.

The current Congress has not approved new relief measures for the effects of the pandemic since March, when it allocated $ 3 trillion to a tax package that included delivering a check for $ 1,200 to citizens and paying $ 600 per week for the unemployed, which was halved in August.

The current problem is that most of that aid has run out and the parties have been unable to agree to extend the package.

2. Job creation boosting national industry

A central role in Biden’s plan is the generation of 5 million jobs, promoting the development of the national industry.

Its proposal is to encourage the purchase of products manufactured in the United States. And for that, it promoted the concept of “Buy American”, which includes that all purchases made by the government and its contractors are of American products.

One of the goals of Biden's economic program is to generate 5 million jobs

The idea is part of a broader plan called “Rebuild Better”, which involves a fiscal investment of US $ 400 billion in the purchase of national goods and services and an additional investment of US $ 300 billion in research and technological development.

These resources would be used mainly for the development of clean energy, biotechnology, telecommunications and artificial intelligence.

Because these are gigantic investments, some economists doubt that they can only be financed by raising taxes and project that, in order to meet the target, the State would have to increase its indebtedness.

3. Increase in social security and minimum wage

A priority goal of his program is to increase the national minimum wage from $ 7.25 to $ 15 an hour by 2026.

“There are people who make six, seven, eight dollars an hour,” said Biden during the last debate.

Biden has proposed raising the national minimum wage from $ 7.25 to $ 15 an hour by 2026

“They deserve a minimum of $ 15. What is below that level puts you below the poverty level,” he added.

Opponents of the initiative argue that, with this salary increase, many companies will have to close their doors because they will not be able to afford this cost increase.

Other measures are aimed at expanding Social Security benefits for people over 78, low-income people and widowers.

In addition, it proposes a $ 200 increase in the check that beneficiaries currently receive.

4. Tax squeeze

Biden proposed during his campaign an increase in corporate taxes, returning to the 28% that existed before the government Trump lower them to 21% in 2017.

This tax cut of Trump “allowed the biggest tax cut for multinationals without ever requiring them to invest in the US or hire domestic workers,” said Biden.

His plan proposes to avoid increasing the tax burden for those who earn less than US $ 400,000 a year, with the idea of ​​”protecting the middle class” and the low income.

Biden proposes to raise corporate taxes from 21% to 28% and income tax for the wealthiest people

Biden also proposed to tax capital gains and an increase in the income tax from 37% to 39.6%, for those earning more than $ 1 million a year.

These measures are part of a reform that aims to raise about $ 4 billion.

However, some economists estimate that Biden’s proposal would raise only about $ 3.4 billion in 10 years, while the cost of his plans could exceed $ 5 billion, an estimate supported by studies published by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and other institutions.

5. Trade war with China

After the government Donald Trump started a long trade dispute with China that involved raising tariffs between the two countries, Biden has not said so far that he wants to reverse that relationship.

On the contrary, his campaign website notes that the Democrat “will take aggressive action” to ensure that the measures established against China are carried out.

So far, Biden has not given details of what his relationship with China will be like after Donald Trump started a trade war with Asian power

The idea is to continue fighting what the United States considers unfair competition and currency manipulation, among other “abuses” by the Asian power, although no further details on the plan are known.

And although at some point he suggested that he would eliminate the tariffs imposed by Trump, sources in his campaign indicated that he will reevaluate them, according to the American newspaper The Washington Post.

Regarding the strategy, what he said is that he will coordinate with the allied countries to face China, instead of doing it unilaterally.

6. Reduce the cost of healthcare to consumers

Biden said that one of his goals as president is to ensure that no American who purchases health insurance pays more than 8.5% of his annual income with health care.

This could save people thousands of dollars in savings, but it could also increase the share that employers pay for this insurance.

For those who cannot afford private health insurance, he proposed reducing the eligibility age from 60 to 65 for people entering the Medicare health program, adding that it will include coverage for dental, eye and hearing services in the program.

President-elect wants to ensure that no American who purchases health insurance pays more than 8.5% of their annual income with health care

Biden also wants to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for Medicare beneficiaries, for example by allowing the government to negotiate these prices, something that is currently prohibited by law.

It also proposes to eliminate the rule that most drug prices rise faster than inflation.

Biden’s economic plan is based on using fiscal policy to stimulate growth, protect national industry and “rebuild the middle class” with tax increases that, in theory, will only affect the wealthiest.

The great challenge is that the application of these measures will not only depend on the political composition of Congress, but also on the evolution of the pandemic, a factor of uncertainty that weighs in the global economic reconstruction and in the destination of the largest economy in the world.