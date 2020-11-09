Biden elected president: What is a fact in the allegations of electoral fraud that Trump wants to bring to justice

Supporters of Trump pressure vote counting in Michigan Image: Getty Images

Democrat Joe Biden was declared president-elect of the United States, but the current president, Donald Trump, still plans a broad judicial battle to contest the results in states crucial to the election.

His lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, told Fox News that Trump he would be wrong to grant Biden victory because “there is strong evidence that the election was stolen in at least 3 or 4 states, and possibly 10”.

The campaign Trump has yet to present any of this “strong evidence” of fraud, but plans to enter this Monday (9/11) with several lawsuits in different states.

Here’s what we know so far.

Pennsylvania

Giuliani said that lawsuits will be filed against an alleged lack of access by observers to the counting of votes in the state.

Election observers are people who monitor the counting of votes, in order to ensure the transparency of the process. They are allowed in most states, if they registered before election day.

This year, some localities adopted some restrictions for this before election day because of the covid-19 pandemic. There were also limits on the number of observers to avoid intimidation.

Philadelphia had determined a perimeter of six meters in its vote counting structure, but this was contested in court and ended up being reduced to almost 2 meters (requiring observers to strictly follow protocols against covid-19).

The campaign Trump filed a lawsuit in federal court accusing the electoral authorities of violating the court order.

“Even when a court order was obtained to allow Republican observers to approach within two meters, they (the authorities) removed the people who were counting the ballots beyond an additional two meters,” said Giuliani.

Election officials, however, claim to have correctly followed the court order.

On November 5, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said: “Each candidate and each political party can have an authorized representative in the room to observe the process. Some jurisdictions, including Philadelphia, are also broadcasting live, so you can literally watch the counting process. “

The legal challenge in Pennsylvania also focuses on the state’s decision to count ballots that are mailed on election day, but arrive up to three days later. Republicans question this in court.

Matthew Weil, director of the Policy Research Center’s electoral project, says he is more concerned about this dispute, since the United States Supreme Court was divided over this before the election. That was before Judge Amy Coney Barrett, appointed by the President Trump, be confirmed to the court.

“I think there is a risk that some of these bills will be discarded [de votos] that were sent on election day and not received until Friday, “he says.

But Weil adds: “My guess is that there will not be a large number of ballots that can be rejected”, so the election would have to be “very, very tight for this to matter.”

Until the morning of this Monday (9/11), Biden had a lead of 48 thousand votes in relation to Trump.

Michigan

In 2016, Trump won in the State by a very narrow margin, only 10,700 votes. But four years later, Biden was projected a winner there.

On November 4, the day after the election, the Trump filed a lawsuit to suspend the counting of votes in Michigan on the grounds that Republican observers were without adequate access to monitor the count.

A judge dismissed the claim, saying there was no evidence to proceed. The campaign must appeal.

As of Monday morning (9/11), Biden had a lead of 147,000 votes in Michigan over Trump.

Wisconsin

The President’s campaign Trump he said he will ask for a recount of the votes in Wisconsin “based on the abnormalities seen” on election day, although a recount in the state does not demand suspicions of irregularities, but rather a narrow margin of votes, as was the case.

It is unclear when this recount should take place, as this usually does not happen until the officials responsible for this process finish analyzing the votes.

The State’s deadline for this part of the count is November 17.

According to Columbia University law professor Richard Briffault, there was also a recount in Wisconsin in 2016, and she “changed about a hundred votes”.

Until the morning of 9/11, Biden was leading in Wisconsin by a difference of 20,000 votes.

Nevada

The Nevada Republican Party wrote on Twitter stating: “Thousands of people who appear to have broken the law were identified by voting after they moved from Nevada.”

The president’s legal team raised a list of people who he accused of moving from the state, but continued to vote there.

But, as pointed out by Politifact, the list alone does not prove a violation of the law.

People who leave the state 30 days before an election can still vote in Nevada. State students, who attend classes elsewhere in the country, can also vote.

The lawsuit is focused on Clark County voters, where Biden won, but the county registry said, “We are not aware of any improper ballots being processed.”

In another court case, a federal magistrate blocked Republican attempts to stop using a signature verification machine, rejecting claims that it was not possible to verify signatures correctly.

Until the morning of 9/11, Biden was leading in Nevada by a difference of 35,000 votes.

Georgia

A lawsuit was filed in Chatham County, Georgia, to interrupt the count, alleging problems with the ballot processing.

Republican Party President in Georgia, David Shafer, tweeted that observers of the acronym saw a woman “mix more than 50 ballots into the pile of voters in transit that shouldn’t be counted.”

On November 5, a judge dismissed the action, saying that “there was no evidence” of improper mixing of ballots.

Until the morning of 9/11, Biden was leading Georgia by a difference of 10,000 votes.

Arizona

The campaign Trump filed a lawsuit in Arizona on Saturday, alleging that some legal votes had been wrongly rejected.

The legal piece cites statements by some election observers and two voters who claim to have had problems with electronic voting machines.

The lawsuit is under review, but the Arizona secretary of state said the lawsuit was “trying to get hold of details”.

Until the morning of 9/11, Biden was leading in Arizona by a difference of 17,000 votes.

Can all this dispute reach the American Supreme Court?

On Wednesday morning (4/11), Trump made accusations of electoral fraud, without providing evidence, and said, “We are going to the United States Supreme Court.”

If the election result is challenged, campaign lawyers will first need to do so in state courts.

The judges of those states would then need to accept the challenge and order a recount of the votes.

And only then could the Supreme Court be asked to give its opinion.

Briffault, of Columbia University, says: “There is no standard procedure for bringing electoral disputes to the Supreme Court. It is very unusual and would need to involve something very significant.”

As a reference, the 2000 election was the only one to be decided by the American Supreme Court.

That year, Democrat Al Gore lost the vote in Florida, and, by extension, the election as a whole, by a difference of 537 votes, amid the nearly 6 million votes registered in the state.

This legal battle took place in a long and highly controversial recount process that lasted more than a month, until the Supreme Court decided to interrupt the recount and favor Republican George W. Bush, who became president.